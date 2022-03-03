MONTPELIER — Vermont can only do so much about Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. But what it can do, it will do, including offering humanitarian aid and opening its doors to refugees if called upon, its elected leaders said Thursday, in Montpelier and in Washington, D.C.
Gov. Phil Scott, in an executive order issued Thursday, called upon the Legislature to appropriate $643,077 — one dollar for every Vermonter as counted by the 2020 Census — for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. And if the U.S. is able to offer shelter to Ukrainian refugees, Scott said Vermont's door will be open.
"I know there is nothing our small state can do alone, but I think it's important we do something to show our support for Ukraine," Scott said.
Scott said Thursday that he hoped the Legislature would add that sum to the annual Budget Adjustment Act, which is nearing approval.
House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, in a joint statement, announced they were on board with Scott's proposals. Both Democrats said they're "devastated by the current attack on the Ukrainian people" and "united in both chambers to take immediate legislative action and get humanitarian aid out the door as soon as we return next week."
"In a week when we held our annual Town Meeting Day, our beacon of direct democracy, we want to do all we can to show that Vermonters stand with the people of Ukraine, and that they are not alone in their fight against authoritarianism," Balint and Krowinski said. "We know that there is only so much we can do here in Vermont, but this is a time to come together and show that an attack on democracy, and the callous killing of innocent civilians, shall not go unaddressed."
With regard to those displaced by war, "We are ready, willing and able to accept refugees from Ukraine if need be," Scott said, adding that Vermont has "a moral obligation" to help. An estimated 1 million Ukrainians already have been displaced by the week-old invasion, as Russian forces continue to focus attacks on civilian targets.
While a U.S. refugee resettlement effort has yet to materialize, the state's congressional delegation has been working to ease restrictions and provide aid to those displaced by the invasion.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, was Thursday in the midst of negotiations aimed at providing billions of dollars in humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees, spokesman David Carle said.
"[U.S. Rep. Peter Welch] supports welcoming Ukrainian refugees to the United States," spokeswoman Emily Becker said. She noted that Welch was among House members who signed a letter to President Biden on Monday, asking him to pursue “all available pathways under the law” to protect Ukrainians in the U.S.
“In the midst of all this horror, one area that American leadership can be very helpful, is in providing aid for those refugees fleeing war," U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Feb. 24. "Now is the time to work closely with our international partners in providing humanitarian relief for the Ukrainian people, and we must also commit to accepting more refugees here in our own country.
"At the end of the day, it will be that common humanity based on the principles of justice that brings us together and enables us to prevail," Sanders said.
In his executive order, Scott asked state agencies to review all contracts and "immediately cease purchases and terminate contracts for the purchase of Russian-sourced goods and goods produced by Russian entities." He also rescinded a 1991 executive order establishing a sister-state relationship between Vermont and Karelia, which is now part of the Russian Federation.
Scott also said he reached out to state Treasurer Beth Pearce, and learned that she is already reviewing the state's investments and intends to divest of any Russian-owned holdings. "I'm very grateful to her and her team for their quick action," Scott said.
On Monday, Scott ordered the Liquor and Lottery Commission to remove Russia-owned products from state agency liquor stores and cancel orders for more supply. That move results in a small amount of inventory being put aside — about $13,000 worth, Scott said — as relatively little vodka sold here is made by Russian-owned companies.