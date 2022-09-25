MONTPELIER — Raised in Brattleboro and a former prosecutor in a Bennington County courtroom, Jennifer Barrett was sworn in Friday as a Vermont Superior Court judge.
Gov. Phil Scott swore in Barrett on Friday at the statehouse.
Barrett was one of 12 people, six women and six men, whom Gov. Phil Scott has appointed to Superior Court judgeships, according to a statement from Scott’s office.
Barrett’s history includes having served as deputy state’s attorney in Orleans and Bennington counties. As state’s attorney, Barrett has prosecuted a range of cases, including homicides, kidnappings, sexual assaults and domestic assaults, as well juvenile cases, post-conviction relief cases and appeals.
“I am thankful for the confidence Governor Scott has shared with me,” said Barrett.
She added: “To the young women in the room, I want you all to know that the sky is the limit, and you can do anything that you want to do. ... Always remember that we lift others around us as we rise.”
Barrett was born in Brattleboro and attended Brattleboro Union High School, as well as the Vermont Academy of Science and Technology. She graduated from Champlain College in 2008 with a degree in computer and digital forensics. She attended the University of New Hampshire School of Law, where she completed an externship with Judge James Ware, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.