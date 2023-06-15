MONTPELIER — Public school children across Vermont are not going to have to worry about where their next meal comes from whenever class is in session. Gov. Phil Scott allowed Bill H.165 to pass into law without his signature on Wednesday, granting breakfast and lunch to all students at no cost to their families, regardless of income.
Enactment of the bill, which is effective July 1, makes universal school meals a permanent measure after a trial year in 2022-23. The concept picked up steam after federal COVID programs funded school meals from March 2020 until this fiscal year.
The cause to end hunger in schools was taken up well before that by several organizations across Vermont, though.
“We’re thrilled,” said Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont. “It’s a whole coalition that carried out the universal school meals campaign. We have been dreaming of and working toward this day when all public schools in Vermont would have permanent universal school meals for about a decade now.”
Vermont becomes the sixth state in the U.S. with permanent legislation enabling a universal school meals program, joining California, Maine, Colorado, Minnesota and New Mexico.
The bill had significant bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate. A roll call vote in the House on May 10 passed overwhelmingly, 122-25.
Scott sympathized with the legislative minority, but declined his option to veto when it became clear it would be little more than a symbolic gesture.
“I know a veto would in all reality be overridden, and further distract us from the work we should be prioritizing for our kids, like reversing pandemic learning loss; addressing declining math and reading scores; addressing youth mental health challenges (which inhibit learning); and more,” Scott said in a letter to the General Assembly.
Scott voiced concerns over the affordability of living in Vermont — citing increases in payroll taxes, DMV fees, heating costs and an “unsustainable” $70 million increase in base budget spending — in his explanation of why he chose not to sign the bill.
“This will be paid for by all Vermonters, including those with low incomes,” Scott said of the bill that will take an estimated $20-30 million per year in property taxes to fund. “That’s not progressive education funding policy, it’s regressive policy that hurts the very families we are trying to help.”
Horton countered the governor’s take, saying that the program is being funded through the Education Fund, and that school breakfast and lunches are a critical foundation for education.
“I have to say, I disagree with Governor Scott’s assessment,” she said. “It’s being funded in the most progressive way possible, which is through the property tax, and the Education Fund, which is one of the few progressive taxes that we have in Vermont. We think it’s a really brilliantly designed bill. We’re really excited about it.”
There is a significant cache of data that supports the need for universal school meals, some even referenced in the bill itself. The Vermont Agency of Education found that 38 percent of students in the state qualified for free or reduced lunch from 2019-2020. Another 2019 study from the Urban Institute found that up to 42 percent of children living in food-insecure homes still may not be eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school.
The bill also highlights expected outcomes for a school’s “social climate” when there is no visible delineation between children who may be experiencing poverty and hunger and those who are not. According to Horton, 30 percent of Vermont public school children in 2019 who were eligible for free or reduced-price meals wouldn’t eat them. Furthermore, 11 percent weren’t signed up at all because their families didn’t fill out the required paperwork.
“(That) is because of the stigma and shame that surrounded these meal programs where kids were categorized by their family income in our school cafeterias,” she said. “We’re never going to do that again in Vermont, and that is incredibly exciting. It’s going to be transformational for how kids socialize with each other. It’s going to reduce a lot of the stress and anxiety that students have been reporting.”
Horton and other advocates say the benefits of the program don’t end there. The Legislature is also incentivizing schools using locally sourced foods, which will be a boon to local farmers. Furthermore, fresh, nutritious food is also not a benefit for students living in poverty, but all students.
“There’s been a lot of research that has shown that school meals are actually much healthier for kids than pretty much anything else that they get to eat in their day. And that is regardless of income,” Horton explained. “Wealth doesn’t necessarily equate with healthy eating habits in this country. So school meals improve the health of students of all income backgrounds, and actually do reduce the risk of obesity for kids if they’re eating school meals regularly. So again, we believe that this is truly a great public health measure.”