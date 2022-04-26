MONTPELIER — Bennington and Windham county agencies have received $738,413 in grants from the state to help Southern Vermont communities to become less flood prone.
Gov. Phil Scott announced the grants Tuesday. They're the second round from the Resilient Communities Fund, which is aimed at buyouts of flood-vulnerable homes, floodplain restoration and ecological projects that will help protect property and lives from future flooding in the Green Mountain State.
More than $2.1 million will go to towns and nonprofit agencies in this latest round of the program.
Funds will be awarded to these Southern Vermont agencies and towns:
- Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Corp., Brattleboro ($450,000): purchase and removal of flood-prone structures
- Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Corp. ($75,075): bridge project scoping
- Vermont River Conservancy, Guildford ($20,162): floodplain restoration
- Town of Putney ($31,500): project scoping, Sacketts Brook wetland
- Town of Dover ($66,914): Snow Lake Dam removal project scoping
- Bennington County Regional Commission, Manchester ($54,862): project scoping, Bourn Brook from Vermont Route 7 downstream to the confluence of the Battenkill
- Bennington County Regional Commission ($39,900): project scoping, Lye Brook from Vermont Route 7 downstream
The program was created last year, with the $4.8 million program paid for with American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Last year, the program doled out $2.6 million.
“The response to the program has been encouraging,” Scott said in a statement. “It’s clear there’s a strong desire to protect against flood damage and to make the state a safer place for Vermonters. I commend the communities and organizations taking on these projects for their vision and commitment.”
Twelve projects were awarded funds Monday, including bridge removals, tree planting, river and stream improvement projects and voluntary home buyouts.
“When we started this process, we asked applicants to think creatively about how they can use the funding to mitigate the impacts from future flooding,” Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann said. “They came back with sound ideas and strategies that will pay dividends for Vermonters for years to come.”