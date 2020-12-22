MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott gave an early Christmas present to Vermont families Tuesday, easing gathering restrictions for the Christmas-New Year’s holiday that will allow households to get together with one other “trusted” household.
Scott said during his twice-weekly briefing that the number of COVID-19 cases had stabilized in Vermont, allowing for what he called a small loosening of his administration’s gathering restrictions from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.
While he and health officials made clear that it was still safer for a household to keep celebrations to itself, he said if two households gather, each should quarantine for a week and then get tested, or quarantine for the full 14 days.
“While we’re providing a narrow path to very small holiday gatherings, we’d rather you not do it at all,” said Scott. “But we’ve improved our numbers in Vermont, all other prevention measures will remain in place, and we understand that mental health has to be considered alongside physical health.”
He said the state still recommends that those who are over 65, or who have pre-existing medical conditions, or those who work with vulnerable populations, should avoid multi-household gatherings. Out-of-state travel restrictions and quarantine requirements remain in place, he said.
Additionally, Scott said that he would be allowing school sports and youth sports to resume practice the day after Christmas, as long as the student athletes wear masks and maintain a safe distance. There should be no contact between athletes, he said, and the loosening restriction does not apply to adult sports. He said he would evaluate the impact of the loosening of restrictions after the holiday, and hoped to allow school games to commence by mid-January.
He urged Vermonters to get outside and enjoy the snow, and said outdoor recreation restrictions were also lifted, again as long as people wear masks and socially distance, but he asked that there would be “no mingling.”
Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner, said the changes were adopted with an eye toward Vermonters’ mental health and not just their physical health.
Vermont’s case counts have declined slightly, Levine and Scott said, although they are still well above the earlier fall numbers. But Scott administration officials said Vermont continued to be an oasis of safety when it came to the virus, with a low test positivity rate at 2 percent or lower.
That is because Vermonters have adopted strict sacrifices by not gathering in groups, and following the recommended health guidelines of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing from others, officials said.
As of Tuesday, 36 Vermonters were hospitalized with the virus, with nine in the intensive care units in the state’s hospitals.
While Tuesday’s case count was down slightly from the past three days, two counties —Chittenden and Bennington — had the highest number of active cases, according to Scott administration official Mike Pieciak. He said Vermont’s hospitals were in a “strong position” to be able to offer care, even with the increasing numbers.
The Department of Health has hired an additional 140 contact tracers, the governor said.
The regular twice-weekly press conference also included the appearance of U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who reported on the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that has passed both houses of Congress and is headed to President Trump’s desk. He is expected to sign it.
Welch had no estimate of the total worth of what Vermont could expect from the bill, but he said a “small states” provision, initiated years ago by former Sen. James Jeffords and maintained by Sen. Patrick Leahy, would likely mean a generous portion for Vermont. While there isn’t direct funding to state government, many programs will be funded, including food assistance, day care, housing and testing.
Welch said the bill includes an individual $600 payment to those making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 to couples making up to $150,000, plus an additional $600 per dependent child. For a family of four, that would mean a check of $2,400. He said the bill also includes an extension of federal unemployment benefits for 10 to 11 weeks, with an extra payment of $300 a week.
Welch said he expected once President-elect Joseph Biden is sworn in, Congress will revisit relief bills to help individuals and businesses hurt economically by the virus.
He said one provision in the $900 billion bill included one of his bills, that meant funding for Vermont’s performing arts community.
Welch said Vermonters will need those organizations once the virus is defeated.
And he said that for the first time, independent news media organizations would be eligible for paycheck protection funding.
As for the vaccines, which Welch stressed was “the light at the end of the tunnel,” Vermont received its first allocation of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, following the Pfizer vaccine which first arrived last week. Levine said that while Vermont’s share of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be smaller than anticipated initially, he said he has been reassured that the state would ultimately receive its full allotment.
Full vaccination of the entire population is many months ahead, he said.
Health care workers and residents of long-term health facilities are the top priority in the coming weeks for vaccinations, Levine said. A state advisory panel is meeting Wednesday to determine what group of Vermonters would next be in line for vaccinations. Levine said he expected it would include Vermonters over age 75, teachers, first responders and food service workers. The first nursing home residents were vaccinated on Monday, he said.
Levine said the news out of Great Britain about a new strain of the coronavirus was not unexpected, but he said while the new strain appeared to be 70 percent more contagious, it did not appear to be more severe.
And, he said there’s “no reason to believe” that the vaccines won’t work against the new mutation.