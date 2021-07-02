MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would create a rental housing registry and state inspection system, saying it would backfire by creating more regulation and headaches for property owners.
“I believe this bill would reduce the number of housing options for Vermonters at a time when we are grappling with a critical housing shortage,” Scott said of S. 79 in a letter issued early Friday afternoon outlining the veto, the 25th of his five years in office.
“While we all want safe housing and lodging options for Vermonters and visitors, in my opinion this bill does not accomplish this shared goal,” Scott said.
Supporters have said the bill is necessary because the current system of municipal inspections is not working and does not adequately protect tenants from health and safety problems. They have said current market conditions, in which rental properties have become scarce and more expensive, are forcing tenants to endure unsuitable conditions rather than risk confrontation with landlords that might lead to a loss of housing.
House Speaker Jill Krowinski said Scott’s veto effectively removes resources from the state’s economic recovery efforts.
“At a time when Vermont is experiencing a severe housing crisis, the Governor’s veto of S.79 sets us backwards, not forward in solving the problem,” Krowinski, D-Chittenden 6-3, said.
She said the bill supports both renters and landlords, and passed with broad support from community and business organizations.
“The need for housing in our state has never been greater. We need housing to support our most vulnerable Vermonters and affordable homes for our working families,” she said. “We know that businesses, both big and small, continue to try and attract workers, they have cited a major roadblock being the availability of housing.”
“[Scott has] done a lot to support housing,” Cindy Reid, the chair of the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition’s steering committee, said. “But we feel this is in the best interest of the state of Vermont and the safety of rental housing.
“We feel the governor is pitting safety against affordability,” Reid added. “We’d love to have this legislation pass.”
That said, Reid said the coalition views the veto as “a delay, not a defeat.”
In his veto message, Scott asked the Legislature to amend the registry to apply only to buildings of two units or more available for rental for more than 120 days per year. “This will ensure we are differentiating between those renting a unit merely to support household expenses, and more professional landlords operating a rental business,” he said.
Scott also said the proposal expands the Division of Fire Safety’s inspection obligations, moving away from a complaint-based system, while taking away discretion to determine if violations do not merit shutting down a rental unit.
“Under S.79, one uncorrected health or safety violation will make a unit unavailable. There must be a commonsense risk consideration added,” Scott said.
The bill also included language for a pair of programs addressing the state’s housing crisis: One providing funds to landlords for updating out-of-code units so they can be put back on the market, and another providing funding to first-time homebuyers below certain income standards.
Scott said those programs are funded in the fiscal 2022 budget and can move forward. The new fiscal year started Thursday.
The bill passed the House 93-54 on the last day of the formal 2021 legislative session, and the Senate concurred by a 20-10 vote during a veto override session last month.
Scott’s comments Friday echoed the sentiments of House and Senate Republicans who voted against it.
“Most agree we suffer from a critical housing shortage for middle income, low income and homeless Vermonters, but the solution is not more regulation,” Scott said. Instead, he said the state needs investment in new and rehabilitated housing, lower costs to make housing more affordable, and less complicated permitting requirements.
“S.79 targets all rental units in all types of buildings and dwellings with few exceptions,” Scott added. “I believe this will discourage everyday Vermonters from offering their homes, rooms or summer cabins for rent, not as a primary business but as a means to supplement their income so they can pay their mortgage as well as their property taxes.”
He also said the addition of five inspectors to the Division of Fire Safety to do the work “would require an even more costly expansion of the bureaucracy in the future, which I could not support.”
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce was among those disappointed by the veto, saying S.79 would have helped level the playing field between lodging businesses, which were subject to state pandemic restrictions, and short-term rentals such as Airbnb properties.
“The passage of this bill would have provided a glimmer of hope for licensed lodging properties and would have demonstrated that the administration understands the need to level the playing field for businesses providing overnight accommodations,” said Amy Spear, the chamber’s vice president of tourism.