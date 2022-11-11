BRATTLEBORO — During a visit to Brattleboro on Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced a $228,000 grant to support the creation of a new registered apprenticeship program at G.S. Precision.
"Growing our workforce must be a top priority for all of us in public service, because if we don’t, we’re not going to be able to afford to make the investments we need or want, or even sustain some of what we already have,” said Scott during his visit. "Apprenticeships are a key component of our strategy. They’re a great way for Vermonters to gain industry-recognized credential, earn an income. That’s really a win-win-win.”
The announcement comes as a part of Vermont’s efforts to promote apprenticeship programs in the state, before National Apprenticeship Week, which takes place November 14 through 20.
The grant to G.S. Precision, which is a CNC machining and assembly company that has been headquartered in southern Vermont since 1958, establishes a machinist apprenticeship program, the first Registered Apprenticeship Program in the company’s history. With the funds, G.S. Precision will add training staff, as well as update educational facilities and equipment to support the program.
CNC, or computerized numerical control, is a computerized manufacturing process using pre-programmed software and code controls to guide the movement of production equipment.
John Lynde, G.S. Precision's vice president of operations and quality, said sustaining and growing the company's business requires cultivating talent specific to GSP's needs.
"In many cases, this comes from within the community," said Lynde.
G.S. Precision's School of Technology, which trains people in the necessary skills, keeps in the community people who might move to find work elsewhere.
Scott said Vermont has an aging population, which has resulted in a shrinking workforce.
"In the last 20 years, the number of Vermonters over the age of 65 has increased by over 40,000 people," he said. "Meanwhile, those between the ages of 35 and 65, the height of our workforce, declined by over 40,000. And from 2000 to 2022, there's been a reduction of about 30,000 people under the age of 18, here in Vermont."
Scott noted Vermont has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and currently has 20,000 open jobs.
"That's where the apprenticeship programs like the one here at G.S. Precision come in," he said. "It's a perfect example of a public-private partnership that invests in our workforce. Apprenticeships are a key component of our strategy, because they're a great way to gain industry recognized credentials, earn an income and get on-the-job experience."
Michael Harrington, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor, said the average starting wage after completing a registered apprenticeship program is $77,000 per year.
He said 93 percent of those completing a program in Vermont remain to work in the state.
"For every dollar an employer spends on apprenticeships, they see a return of $1.47," said Harrington.
The Department of Labor currently supports 160 registered apprenticeship programs across the state with a range of occupations.
"In the last year alone, we served 4,694 apprentices, 50 percent of whom were between the age of 16 and 24, 35 percent between 25 and 35, and 15 percent were 35 or older," said Harrington. "College isn't for everyone, but every Vermonter can find their way into an apprenticeship, or industry credential, which can provide a pathway to a profession with good wages and the ability to support a family and stay in Vermont."
National Apprenticeship Week is an annual, nationwide event that highlights the benefit of apprenticeship in preparing a high-skilled workforce to meet the talent needs of employers across diverse industries.
To learn more about the Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program and other opportunities for job seekers and employers, visit labor.vermont.gov/apprenticeship.