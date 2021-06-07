MONTPELIER — The longtime goal of merging the Wilmington Water District with the town is now complete.
Town Manager Scott Tucker said the two municipalities signed a memorandum of understanding in 2018 after the Select Board eyed the project for about a decade.
“So a step at a time, we got there,” he said.
Registered voters in the district, which covers properties downtown, approved the plan by a 117-10 margin in the November election. Other Wilmington voters supported it 623-143.
The town and district held two public hearings preceding the vote. Merging was proposed as a way to increase efficiency and allow for a succession plan.
“The burden of being the district’s sole employee has worn on me considerably,” Chris Lavoy, water operator, said at a hearing. “I think moving forward, the water district needs some assistance and maybe someone to carry on as the next operator and so forth. So it just makes a lot of sense that the water district merges with the town and has the town’s support moving forward so the water district doesn’t more or less dry up one day.”
On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced that he signed six bills, including H.433. The act approved the merger of the Wilmington Water District with the town of Wilmington.
Select Board Vice Chairman and State Rep. John Gannon, D-Windham-6, said the merger will be effective June 30.
The pace of getting the bill passed was on par for what Gannon expected. He said there had been delays in getting the document drafted due to an increasing number of public records requests submitted to legislators.
The merger bill was “not at all” controversial, Gannon said. He is unsure what all the records requests are about but speculated that people had more free time and remote access to legislative sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gannon “was able to shepherd the process through his committee over to the Senate and then to the governor,” Tucker said. “We certainly appreciate all the effort he put into it.”
Via an interlocal agreement for financial services, the town took over accounting for the water district in July 2019. On Jan. 1, Lavoy was hired by the town.
Currently, Lavoy is chairman of the water commission. He has been with the water district for more than 26 years.
Once the merger is consummated, the Select Board will become water commissioners and handle budgeting for the water system. Like the Wilmington Wastewater Treatment Plant, the water district will run as a business enterprise with revenue supporting its operations.
Lavoy and his father before him operated the water district, and John Lazelle and his father before him operated the town’s wastewater system.
“The generational reach of both entities have served the town very well,” Tucker said.