VERNON — The Governor Hunt House, long acknowledged as the oldest surviving house in Vernon, is even older than originally thought. Recent testing of its ancient timbers showed that it is also one of the oldest houses in the state.
Dendrochronological testing revealed the house was built in 1764 rather than 1779, about 15 years earlier than originally thought, according to Martin Langeveld of Friends of Vernon Center.
Langeveld said that recent testing by historians, who took small core borings from some of the old beams in the house, revealed its age.
The process, conducted by experts from Historic Deerfield, compares the beams’ tree rings and their growth patterns to known existing growth patterns in other wooden structures. The Hunt House timbers matched up definitively with 1763 and older, Langeveld said.
Methodology prefers that the core be taken from a ‘wane,’ or blunted corner of a beam that could contain bark. The end of the beam, or the bark, gives the test a definitive start, timewise.
Historians believe the timber to build the house was likely cut in 1764.
Langeveld said the house’s frame was likely made up of oak, likely red oak, and pitch pine. The house still has its lovely antique ‘pumpkin pine’ paneling, wide plank floors and five fireplaces.
Two of the fireplaces, one in the kitchen and the other in the keeping room, contain bread ovens, and Langeveld said that was the original tip to historians than the house was actually older than 1779.
He said the design of earlier fireplaces to accommodate bread or beehive ovens was changed to make them easier to work with by the 1780s. The ovens were moved to the front of the fireplace, making the ovens flush with the front of the fireplace, rather than recessed in the back of the large, somewhat walk-in fireplace, as is the case at the Gov. Hunt House.
While the name of the building, and the road where it sits, pays tribute to “Governor Hunt,” history shows there never was a Governor Hunt in Vermont.
Jonathan Hunt was never a Vermont governor, Langeveld noted, but he was a lieutenant governor, and the historical narrative posted in the building points out the local mistake.
Langeveld said the town has already updated the sign in front of the colonial house to reflect the new date. He said the sign had earlier put the date of the building at 1784, which was a simple mistake that hadn’t been corrected.
The colonial, center chimney house was given to the town of Vernon and the non-profit group back in 2019 by Entergy Nuclear, the former owner of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant, shortly before Entergy sold its nuclear plant to NorthStar Group Services for decommissioning.
The building was last used by Entergy as a training center.
During the construction of the nuclear power plant in the late 1960s, the house was used as a construction headquarters. Without central heating, the engineers working on the nuclear project had to keep warm by cutting firewood and using the house’s many fireplaces, according to Langeveld.
“Talk about ironic,” he said.
Entergy Nuclear did an extensive restoration of the building in the 1980s, he said.
The house had an attached visitor’s center, which is now an important part of the overall plan for Vernon’s community center.
The new finding puts the Gov. Hunt House in the running to be the oldest building in the state of Vermont, Langeveld said.
Other known buildings include the 1777 Constitution House in Windsor, where the Vermont constitution was written. Other buildings in the running include the Mooar-Wright House in Pownal, the Jedediah Dewey House in Old Bennington, and the Dutton Farm House in Dummerston, he said. There are other houses that also date to the 1760s, he said, but most haven’t had dendrochronological testing.
The Gov. Hunt House for most of its life has been part of a working farm, and the Friends have historic photos that show the house surrounded by large barns and other agricultural buildings. The house used to have farmer-friendly porches as well.
A New York City socialite, Florence Louchheim Stol, bought the house as a summer retreat in 1947, and after her death in Brattleboro in 1967, Langeveld said, her estate sold her home to Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corp., in 1968, which added the house to other landholdings to build the nuclear plant.