MONTPELIER — When Gov. Phil Scott has criticized President Donald Trump, usually it’s the result of reporters asking him what he thinks of his fellow Republican’s statements and actions.
Friday, Scott needed no prompting. He opened his twice-weekly COVID-19 briefing by responding to Trump’s statements on Thursday night, in which Trump claimed during a news conference, without proof, that he is the victim of election fraud in Tuesday’s presidential election against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
“I’ll be very clear: Every single legal vote should be counted, and verified mailing ballots are legal votes,” Scott said Friday.
He then quoted a Twitter entry by former Pennsylvania governor and Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, a Republican, in which Ridge said: ‘The president disrespected every single American who figured out a way to safely vote amidst the pandemic, not to mention those who are dutifully counting that vote. Absolutely shameful.’”
Scott joined a chorus of Republicans, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Utah U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, in criticizing Trump’s claims.
“He certainly is inciting a lot of rhetoric, “ Scott added when asked a follow-up question about Trump. “I don’t believe any of the statements he made last night are true. And I do believe for the good of our society and our ability to work together, we will get to the bottom of this.”
“I believe every vote should count,” Scott added. “We’ve taken a lot of opportunities in this country to allow everybody to vote. And it’s worked out fairly well. ... But when the results are clear, it’s time to move forward.”
Scott, who voted for Joe Biden for president, made the comments days after Vermonters set a record for turnout in a presidential election, with more than 360,000 citizens casting ballots. The previous record was more than 327,000, set in 2008.
But asked if he’d endorse voting by mail for future elections, Scott said he first wanted to see if the Legislature would be willing to apply the system for Town Meeting season. He said it could help grow participation at Town Meeting, which in many towns is lightly attended.
Trump “is wrong to say the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen, Romney said Friday on Twitter. Trump’s claim “damages the cause of freedom here and around the world ... and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions,” he said.
Romney is Trump’s most vocal critic within the Republican Party and voted to convict Trump in the president’s impeachment trial earlier this year.
Toomey, whose state is a key battleground in the presidential election, where votes were still being tallied Friday evening, called Trump’s claim of fraud “very disturbing.”
“There’s simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud,” Toomey told “CBS This Morning.”
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.