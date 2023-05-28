MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott again vetoed a bill that would give 16- to 18-year-olds in Brattleboro the power to vote in local elections, and serve as members of Representative Town Meeting and the Select Board.
In a letter issued Saturday, Scott described the language and purpose of H.386 as “almost identical to a bill last year” that he vetoed.
“As I said last year, I believe it is important to encourage young Vermonters to have an interest in issues affecting their schools, their communities, their state and their country,” he wrote. “However, I do not support lowering the voting age in Brattleboro, nor lowering the age to run for Town office and sign contracts on behalf of taxpayers.”
His concerns have remained related to the inconsistency of Vermont law on “the age of adulthood.” He said the proposed town charter change would “only worsen the problem.”
Scott cited the Legislature’s moves to raise the age of accountability for crime.
“They have argued this approach is justified because these offenders are not mature enough to contemplate the full range of risks and impacts of their actions,” he wrote.
He also cited a bill he signed a month ago raising the age of eligibility to marry to age 18.
“Proponents rightly argued, ‘all young people in Vermont deserve equal opportunities to enjoy their childhood…,’” he wrote. “They also pointed to undo influence by controlling parents.”
The Youth Vote initiative came from Brattleboro Common Sense, an activist group focused on promoting democracy and other progressive issues. BCS petitioned to have the matter come up for a local vote, which passed 908-408 in March 2019 then sent the matter to the Legislature as is needed for a town charter amendment.
Last year, there were not enough votes in the Senate to override the veto. That could occur again this year.
The bill passed 18-23 in the Senate this year. The House will need 100 votes to override a veto and the Senate will need 20.
Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham-2, said she’s “frustrated that the governor continues to defy the will of the Brattleboro voters.”
“I’m looking forward to working with our senators to get the votes for a veto override,” she said. “I continue to believe in this charter change as a way to engage our youth in this great practice of deliberative democracy.”
To override a veto, a two-thirds majority is needed in each chamber. Sen. Wendy Harrison, D-Windham District, of Brattleboro, previously told the Reformer she would try to change the minds of senators who opposed the bill.
On Sunday, Harrison said she was “disappointed but not surprised” to see the veto of the charter change.
“Because the Senate did not pass the bill with enough votes to override the veto, we’ll likely need to change at least two votes,” she said.
Aware of concerns about 16-year-olds serving on the Select Board, Harrison said she’ll point out that voters elect board members, “with lots of healthy debate and opportunities to meet and evaluate the candidates.”
“It’s also important to remember that the Select Board acts as a whole and no individual member has authority to take town action,” she said. “Since 16-year-olds are eligible to work, they pay taxes and, if the local community would like to include their voices in how those taxes are spent, they should be able to do so.”
Vermonters do “a lot of hand-wringing about not having enough young people,” Harrison said. “Engaging them in local elections would deepen their roots in the community and help keep them here.”
Rep. Mollie Burke, D-Windham-8, called the decision to veto the bill “unfortunate but not surprising.”
“This is such a disappointment to the youth who are ready, willing, and able to add their voices to issues faced by our town,” she said.
Burke argued that Scott’s rationale for having uniformity in voting age across the state “neglects the fact that town charters relate to the specific circumstances of individual towns.”
“H.386 reflected the will of Brattleboro voters who approved the measure in a town election in 2019 by a 908-408 vote,” she said. “This is discouraging to those of us adults who have supported the measure, and condescending to our youth.”