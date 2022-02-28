MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill that would have given 16- and 17-year-olds the opportunity to serve as Select Board members and Representative Town Meeting members.
In a letter sent to the General Assembly on Monday, Scott said he applauds 16- and 17-year-old Vermonters who take an interest in issues but he doesn't support lowering the voting age in Brattleboro.
"First, given how inconsistent Vermont law already is on the age of adulthood, this proposal will only worsen the problem," he wrote. "For example, the Legislature has repeatedly raised the age of accountability to reduce the consequences when young adults commit criminal offenses. They have argued this approach is justified because these offenders are not mature enough to contemplate the full range of risks and impacts of their actions."
Scott cited testimony from leaders from Columbia University’s Justice Lab who said Vermont should raise the upper age of juvenile jurisdiction for most crimes, including some violent ones. They described adolescents as "more volatile, more susceptible to peer influence, greater risk-takers, and less future-oriented than adults," according to the letter.
"This view was cited by the Legislature as justification to expand the definition of 'child' to those 18 to 22 for purposes of criminal accountability," Scott wrote. "'Youthful offenders' up to age 22 may now avoid criminal responsibility for their crimes."
Scott said if legislators are interested in expanding voting access to school-aged children, they should debate the policy change on a statewide basis.
"I do not support creating a patchwork of core election laws and policies that are different from town to town," he wrote. "The fundamentals of voting should be universal and implemented statewide."
Scott called the Youth Vote initiative "well intended" but urged the Legislature to take up debate to develop "consistent, statewide policy for both voting and criminal justice."
Brattleboro residents approved a ballot measure for the initiative in 2019 in a 908-408 vote, sending it to the Vermont Legislature to decide whether the town charter should be amended. In a letter sent Feb. 17, the Select Board urged Scott not to veto the bill.
“After a long slog in the House, including delays from the pandemic, and recent final approval in the Senate, this bill awaits your signature,” the letter to the governor from the board states. “Please respect the will of our local vote for this Brattleboro-only initiative that only affects our municipal elections. By saying yes, you will help the youth of Brattleboro to develop an early, healthy civic investment and engagement in their community and for both our youth and the people of Brattleboro to be truly heard by approving this youth-affirming municipal governance charter change.”
Select Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said Scott has the most vetoes of any governor in Vermont's history.
"He has nullified the hard work of the people of Brattleboro and also both chambers of the Legislature, again," she said. "Why does he like to undo everybody's hard work? For the life of me, I can't understand his popularity."
Board Vice Chairman Ian Goodnow said he's "deeply disappointed" in the decision.
"This veto denies Brattleboro voters their democratic voice and shows a lack of appreciation for the importance of youth engagement in local issues and within their community," he said. "Further, I find Gov. Scott's conflation of the issues of juvenile jurisdiction and youth voting in his justification to be convenient at best. I hope that this disappointing outcome for Brattleboro will lead to a larger conversation in the Legislature on youth engagement and the painful confines municipalities face in a Dillon's Rule state."
Peter Elwell, former town manager, previously told the Reformer the town's charter is controlled by the state due to Vermont being under Dillon's Rule.
Brattleboro Common Sense had led the effort to petition to bring the matter up for a local vote in 2019.
"Your approval could have been a win for Vermont and a vibrant democracy," Kurt Daims, executive director of Brattleboro Common Sense, wrote to Scott. "Instead your veto puts your integrity in doubt, and doubtless it violates Brattleboro's democratic process ... This will certainly not make young people feel like moving or staying here. If this is your true intention, then you owe to the people of Vermont an explanation: how does disrespecting young people match your concerns about Vermont's aging population? Your reasons about uniformity of election laws don't make sense: Vermont law allows for towns to amend their charters; what Brattleboro does about its own local elections has no effect on elections in other towns."