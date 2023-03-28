BRATTLEBORO — After a reorganization meeting Monday, Ian Goodnow will chair the Select Board for a second year.
“Ian has done really good in the last year,” board member Daniel Quipp said. “It’s been a really challenging year.”
Goodnow is starting his fourth year on the board. He told the Reformer he’s grateful for the vote of confidence from his fellow board members for putting him back into a position of leadership.
“We have a lot of work to do this year,” he said, including the transition of John Potter to town manager, the process of implementing decision making for emergency medical services and fully exploring the available options before making a decision in September, the exploration of how to move forward with recommendations in the Community Safety Report, and assistance with the housing crisis especially as the motel program winds down.
Newly elected board member Franz Reichsman is the new vice chairman. He said he has confidence in Goodnow as chairman.
“I appreciate Ian’s grace under fire,” McLoughlin said.
Sworn in at the meeting were Reichsman for a one-year term and McLoughlin, who was reelected for a three-year term. Peter “Fish” Case, who appeared remotely, was sworn in earlier in the day.
After she nominated Franz as vice chairman, McLoughlin declined a nomination for the position. She thanked Quipp anyway.
“I really do appreciate this,” Reichsman said. “It wasn’t something I thought about much.”
Case was elected clerk, with Reichsman noting his communication skills.
Paula Melton of West Brattleboro, a Town Meeting member, read a non-binding resolution passed overwhelmingly at Representative Town Meeting on Saturday that calls for a “dedicated community engagement process” for determining how to use the town’s remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Her hope is the town will host public forums outside of regular board meetings. She suggested the process could inform future planning.
Goodnow described the ARPA funds as “a once-in-generation” opportunity.
“I think the board has had some public discussion about some of the funds but continuing the commitment to an open transparent process for discussing the funds and hearing from the community is something I’m committed to and I believe some of my fellow board members are,” he said in an interview.
As chairman, much of the work involves conducting what Goodnow called “an open and efficient meeting.” He said he’s “really enjoyed” doing that over the last year, and he looks forward to continuing to improve on his ability to keep the meetings open and accessible to the public. He also wants to keep the meetings moving along so their length doesn’t deter participation, and to ensure people new to the process know how to participate.
Goodnow said he’s looking forward to working with Reichsman, a person he’s known pretty much since he started living in Brattleboro.
“I appreciate his experience and voice,” Goodnow said. “I think we’re going to work really well together and I continue to be really impressed with John Potter, and I think he’s going to be an incredible asset to the town.”
Goodnow added that he’s “very optimistic about this coming year on the Select Board. I’m looking forward to the work and I’m looking forward to doing that work with this new board.”
Reichsman anticipates the biggest part of his job as vice chairman will be in helping to set meeting agendas. He might fill in as chairperson if Goodnow can’t make it to a meeting.
Reichsman said he sees his role as promoting community, discussion and openness while making good decisions for the town.
“My main job is to learn what’s going on, learn how things work,” he said in an interview.
Quipp, former vice chairman, told the Reformer he decided to not seek a nomination for the leadership position “for a variety of reasons, the main one being the challenge of balancing my work obligations with the role of vice chair. I’m confident Franz and Ian will work well together and be responsive to community and Select Board input.”