GRAFTON — The towns of Grafton and Athens have given their blessing to an administrative school divorce proposed by Westminster school leaders.
Westminster had voted overwhelmingly in favor of dissolving the Windham Northeast Unified Union School District in January.
But before Westminster can pursue the Act 46 divorce, the other two towns in the elementary school union district had to agree, according to the little-known state law that towns unhappy with Act 46 are following.
Grafton and Athens at Town Meeting on Tuesday both approved the plan via Australian ballot, with Grafton voting 190-18 and Athens giving its approval at 132-42.
David Major, the former chairman of the Westminster School Board and a leader of the move for Westminster to withdraw from the new union under Act 46, said Wednesday evening he wanted to say thank you to the voters of Athens and Grafton.
“Thank you for supporting Westminster’s move to recreate its school district,” Major said.
He said the town may wish to appoint an interim school board to effect the transition from the unified district to a town district.
“The town with the interim board will need to prepare a presentation for the state Board of Education, since that body will need to OK the reconfiguration of the unified district and the rebirth of a Westminster district,” he said.
“The town counsel is weighing in on the best course of action, so stay tuned,” he said.
Jack Bryar, a school director from Grafton and the chairman of the unified union elementary board, said Westminster would need to take the initiative.
“This remains a Westminster item, as it is an initiative from that community and they will be the principal petitioners before the state Board of Education,” he wrote in an email.
“Personally I think the board has an obligation to support the vote of our constituent communities and I anticipate we will help with documentation and a resolution of support,” said Bryar, who also had long opposed the forced merger under Act 46.
“The reality is that while the three communities are friendly, there is no common road connecting them and a series of rugged hilltops ranging from 1,400 to 1,600 feet separating Westminster from the rest of the district,” he said.
“We spent the last couple of years aggressively trying to find efficiencies and to share resources and even the administration of the SU said there were none to be had,” he said.
“We cannot undo these kind of geographic facts that keep these communities separate. We believe this reality is a reason the AOE recommended against a forced merger in the first place,” he pointed out.
The Windham Northeast elementary school union was a forced merger, and only went into effect under duress from the state Board of Education.
Westminster, the larger of the three towns by far, had argued that the loss of its independent school was undermining democracy and town identity. Grafton and Athens have run a joint elementary school in Grafton for more than 12 years.
Westminster and other towns in the state were taking their legal cues from the towns of Halifax and Readsboro, which had discovered a little-known law from the 1960s that dealt with the dissolution of school mergers.
"Grafton and Athens will stay united, so no one is undoing the actions of the state Board of Education creating the WNUESD. All that is happening is that the towns are making the boundaries a bit less irrational and following state law permitting communities to make such decisions," he added.
Windham Northeast was one of three districts in the state that voted in favor of a divorce from Act 46 mergers. Other districts, including Windham Southeast, rejected an educational divorce.