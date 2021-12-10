GRAFTON -- A Grafton school bus and a box truck were involved in a minor incident Thursday morning on Townshend Road, according to Vermont State Police.
No children were injured, police said, although the driver of the truck received minor injuries from his shattered side mirror and window.
Vermont State Police said the school bus' side mirror was over the center line and collided with a side mirror on a box truck going in the opposite direction. The collision happened at 7:52 a.m.
Police said the driver of the box truck had shattered glass fall over him and he was taken to Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend for treatment.
Police said Charles Hutchison, 70, of Westminster was the driver of the 2019 Blue Bird school bus, and Chris Vanacore, 39, of Rockingham, was the driver of a 1998 NDMC box truck.
Hutchison is a member of the Westminster School Board, as well as being a school bus driver for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union.