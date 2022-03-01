GRAFTON — One hundred and twenty five people cast ballots in Grafton on Town Meeting day, approving just under $237,000 for the Select Board's budget and another $618,000 for the highway budget.
They also apportioned nearly $316,000 of unanticipated funds, with $151,000 designated for an unanticipated expense fund and $165,000 for the Walker Bridge Project Fund.
Voters also agreed to raise $200,000 for the capital budget, with $16,000 set aside for the fire truck fund, $147,000 for the highway equipment reserve fund and $36,608 for the highway structures program.
Another $10,681 was designated for human services agencies, including the Bellows Falls Senior Center, Grace Cottage and Valley Cares.
Nearly $30,000 was approved for the Firefighter's Association and another $4,500 for the Grafton Rescue Squad.