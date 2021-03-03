GRAFTON — Voters approved a highway budget of $599,500 and a town budget of $227,813 during Tuesday's Town Meeting via Australian ballot.
They also approved $9,000 for ambulance service, $29,950 for the Firefighter’s Association operating expenses and $3,000 for Grafton Rescue Squad operating expenses.
Voters approved nearly $10,000 for various human services agencies, including $674 for the Bellows Falls Senior Center, $1,000 for Grafton Cares and and $1,052 for Valley Cares.
Grafton voters also agreed to raise $200,000 for the town's capital budget, which includes $15,000 for the fire truck fund, $138,609 for the highway equipment reserve fund and $46,391 for its bridge construction program.
Voters agreed to allow, by a vote of 190 to 18, to allow the town of Westminster to withdraw from the Windham Northeast Elementary Union School District.
Jack Bryar was reelected to a two-year term on the school district's board of directors, and Catherine Siano-Goodman, Suzanne Welch and Susan Allen-Picone were elected to the Select Board.
Voters also approved a school district expenditure of slightly more than $7.5 million.