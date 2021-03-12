WILMINGTON -- A new grant will be used to boost community efforts already underway to respond to the opioid crisis with a thoughtful approach.
Deerfield Valley Community Partnership received about $21,000 in Linkage to Care Enhancement Funding through the Vermont Department of Health Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs. The money is intended to support ongoing efforts that address overdoses through connections to evidence-based treatment and services for individuals at risk for overdose.
Locally, that means the funding will go to Voices of Hope.
"They have this incredible group of volunteers," said Cindy Hayford, DVCP coordinator. "But you get to a point where you've got to have staff. This sets that foundation."
She anticipates future funding will be available after the six months of the grant period.
Elizabeth Mcewen and Cheryl Rusin will each be compensated for 10 hours a week. Mcewen will oversee development action and work plans, and Rusin will focus on education.
Hayford called the news "so exciting" and a validation of the work VOH accomplished since it started in July 2018, a month after Rusin's son died of an overdose.
"Because we lost two people in our community to overdoses, people were just rallying to say, 'What can we do? How can we help?'" Hayford said, recalling attendance at the first few meetings reaching about 30 to 40 people.
The Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley began talking about the issue, inviting guests to meetings for discussion. The club and DVCP then partnered to make meetings, leading to the creation of VOH.
In the beginning, Hayford helped set the agenda and run meetings. She has since handed the group off but still offers her group's support.
Applying for the grant was one way in which DVCP could do that. Hayford said a request for proposals came out Feb. 4, looking for groups already working with the state division where the funding comes from.
Proposals were due Feb. 19.
"So we had to rally right away to try to get this put together," said Hayford, who learned on Feb. 26 that the funding would be awarded to her group. "I think that's a real testament to the Vermont Department of Health, to the state. They had this funding and they said, 'What can we do to efficiently use this money before it runs out?' To put out a short RFP in that amount of time and get it reviewed in that amount of time and get awards out is pretty amazing, especially during COVID when so much of their staff in the office of alcohol and drug abuse are on COVID."
The main goal is to get people to understand there are resources available.
"I think the greatest hope is if you can eliminate the stigma, more people will reach out for help and use those resources," Hayford said. "That's been the goal since day one for this group, wanting these families and people suffering from substance use disorders to feel supported."
Hayford noted that Turning Point of Windham County has been "very supportive" of VOH. The three groups will partner to implement activities.
Plans for the six months of funding include educating the community via social media, flyers, mailings, community presentations/trainings to reduce stigmatizing attitudes and behaviors; coordinating local distribution of Naloxone, which is used to counteract opioid overdoses; implementing Naloxone training for administration by businesses and community members; helping workplaces to provide support for people recovering from substance use disorder by recognizing recovery as a strength, and be willing to hire and work intentionally with people in recovery; coordinating training opportunities and providing funds to increase the number of local recovery coaches who can help individuals in achieving sustained recovery from the effects of substance use disorders.
Rusin will be teaching businesses how to dispense Naloxone and posting guides to services around the community.
Conversations in the community, called "From Stigma to Dignity," will be provided to targeted audiences. Mcewen said the idea is to foster compassion and inspire people not to use hurtful language.
The first discussion will be held March 17 with staff and faculty at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham.
"There's all kinds of ways that substance use and misuse affects families," Mcewen said. "So how better to start the discussion with people who are with our children all day?"
Other conversations will be held with county-wide faith organizations and the Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Mcewen said details on the work will be finalized next week.
"We're pretty excited right now because we think we have a really big leg up," she said. "Our vision is a community that fosters connection, acceptance, creativity, recreation, health and safety. And our mission is to inspire hope and actively support people affected by substance use."
Mcewen credits recovery for the life she lives today. She's been in long-term recovery for nearly 40 years and serves as a recovery coach for Turning Point.
"We believe in all paths to recovery whether it be abstinence or not," she said. "Maybe it's medically assisted treatment. Fine. Whatever works is what we support in that person's life."
Rusin said she struggled during her journey with knowing where to turn for help. She wants no one to feel alone as they struggle with addiction.
"To me, it's personal," she said. "For me, it's been healing."
By listening and learning at VOH meetings, Rusin said she gained an understanding of addiction and she's "very excited" to see progress being made in the community.
"I am a hopeful person and I love this quote I just saw today," Mcewen said. "It says, 'Hope is a state of action.' I like that because I think people need hope these days."
She said the conversation has continued over the years and now awareness can reach a level where the community knows there's a safe place to go to talk about addiction issues.
People can email voicesofhope@gmail.com or call 802-490-5645 to learn more. Mcewen can arrange training for those who want to become a recovery coach.