WILMINGTON — Wilmington Works secured a grant to turn the field and trails behind the Old School Community into a winter wonderland for snowshoe users and children.
“We jumped on it,” said Meg Staloff, coordinator for the downtown organization, “because during the pandemic, it’s really important for people to get out and exercise, and it’s much more difficult in Wilmington.”
Staloff described the local landscape being “hilly” and challenging for those not inclined to hiking in the mountains. The project site is flat and more ideal for snowshoe beginners.
Wilmington Works was one of three Vermont groups to receive $3,000 in grants from AARP Vermont for Winter Placemaking Demonstration Projects. The program focuses on “creating public spaces and streets that are safe and accessible for everyone,” and “aims to help communities build social capital that can help lead to permanent change that supports healthy, active lifestyles for people of all ages and abilities,” according to a news release from AARP Vermont.
Winter months in Vermont “can be long and dark and contribute greatly to social isolation, especially with COVID-related restrictions,” AARP Vermont said, “so creating ways to encourage outdoor activities and social engagement is more important than ever.”
“This is an opportunity for these Vermont communities to start small by test-driving a process in the community with the expectation that the project will be further improved upon and refined over time — and hopefully lead to permanent change to the built environment,” Kelly Stoddard Poor of AARP Vermont said in the release. “We know that simple modifications can powerfully alter the health, economic, social, and ecological value of a community. When community members and local officials can actually see and experience a new or altered space, they are better able to understand what is possible and how it can improve their community. Projects like these have led to positive, exciting, new improvements in communities across the country.”
Staloff’s group is joining forces with Wings and Deerfield Valley Community Partnership, which found success with the Hike 100 Challenge in the summer. Staloff said the program promoted local trail use and community building among family and people of all ages.
“They’re putting together a winter version right now,” she said. “We’re thinking we can create a place where people can walk during the winter.”
Staloff estimated a lap around the field is about a quarter of a mile and a trail behind the tennis courts by Buzzy Towne Park is a little longer.
“So we’re going to keep those paths accessible in the winter,” she said, “literally just by volunteers on snowshoes stomping them out.”
Lighting will be hung in the baseball dugouts and trees. Staloff said benches inside the dugouts should accommodate “quite a few people” and allow for social distancing between parties.
The grant also will secure snowshoes, which will be loaned through the Pettee Memorial Library. The plan also calls for having someone available some Saturdays to let people try snowshoes at the site without going to the library.
Staloff said she wants to get hula hoops, balls and sleds donated so caregivers can have stuff for children to play with while they’re walking around. She’s thinking about getting the field lights turned on for Thursday nights.
But these are just initial thoughts. Staloff is open to change as people use the space.
“We’re trying not to have too many ideas about what we’re going to do,” she said.
The hope is to have the space ready by Dec. 28 and snow on the ground by then. Staloff said her group’s also looking at getting dog waste stations.