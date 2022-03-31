MARLBORO — Through a grant program aimed at promoting recreational opportunities within the state, Southern Vermont Natural History Museum is getting $62,000 to build trails and gardens on recently acquired land.
“These funds will help us build hiking trails,” Ed Metcalfe, museum director, said in an interview Monday. “We plan to put in a handicap loop trail and that will as part of it have a sensory garden. It’s a garden for all five of the senses, and that would be along the handicap loop that we’re going to make for the trail.”
Other trails will be built in partnership with the Masonic Social Lodge #38 in Wilmington, which owns the adjoining 200 acres at 117 Adams Cross Road in Marlboro where land and a building gifted to the museum by the Pool Learning Center in December will be used for public education programs and hikes. The property now known as Mountainside Center at the Pool Conservation Area is about 1 mile east of Hogback Mountain, where the museum is located.
Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday that the museum is one of 24 recipients of the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) Community Grant Program.
“Vermont’s natural beauty, combined with outdoor recreation opportunities, are economic engines for our state and a driving force for why people visit and live in Vermont,” Scott said in a statement. “These grants will help continue to connect trails to downtown centers, develop new recreation assets and promote all we have to offer.”
The VOREC Community Grant Program is meant “to help Vermont communities fully leverage their local outdoor recreation assets to become true ‘outdoor recreation friendly communities,’” states a news release. Scott formed a steering committee in 2017 “to bring together a broad set of outdoor recreation stakeholders to promote stewardship of state recreation assets and market Vermont’s outdoor recreation values and attributes to effectively foster economic growth.”
One of the committee’s first priorities identified involved establishing a grant program to provide funding to local communities.
The museum’s project will involve a mix of current employees and people hired to help. Two staff members at Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department have agreed to aid in the planning of the hiking trail, Metcalfe said.
His plan is to start work on the project this summer. It needs to be completed by the end of next year, according to the grant agreement.
“We’re probably going to have a pollinator garden as well, then there will be signage along the trails,” Metcalfe said. “We will have interpretative [trail] signs similar to what we have up here at Hogback.”
One of the kiosks will explain the resources available for visitors to use to enjoy the property, such snow shoes, binoculars and field guides. Another will inform of other recreational opportunities available in the area.
The plan also calls for building a natural outdoor playground.
A pavilion, which would be used for wildlife hikes and outdoor exploration activities for children, especially if the weather gets bad, had been proposed as part of the grant application but did not receive funding. Metcalfe intends to apply for another grant.