ROCKINGHAM — A national expert in historic graveyards and cemeteries was in town Sunday and he confessed he is a big fan of the local national historic landmark.
Dennis Montagna, who works for the National Park Service and heads its research and preservation arm based in Philadelphia, was full of praise for the Rockingham Meeting House and its graveyard.
"It is one of my favorite landmarks," he said. "And the cemetery is also part" of the historic nature of the site, he said.
Montagna will be back at the Rockingham Meeting House next month for a two-day workshop on graveyard conservation, which local supporters hope will be part of an effort to start restoring the 250-plus gravestones in the historic cemetery.
The Moses Wright family of Rockingham were famous for their moon-faced decorated cemetery stones, many of which are found in the older part of the Rockingham burial ground. The Wright family settled farms north of Rockingham village in the 1790s and their distinctive work is found in several historic graveyards.
Montagna was the speaker at the 117th annual Rockingham Meeting House Pilgrimage, and he noted that the meeting house's designation as a national historic landmark included not just the colonial building, but its graveyard.
Montagna had a confession to make. "I personally like lichen a lot," he said, noting that many of the stones are covered by a lot of lichen.
Removing the lichen should be done as low-tech and low-chemical as possible, he said, using water or something called D/2. Scrubbing and scraping a 250-year-old stone is never a good idea, he said. And heavy-duty power washing is another really bad idea, he said.
There are Revolutionary War soldiers buried at the Rockingham graveyard, as well as early settlers of the region.
Montagna said the Rockingham graveyard and cemetery reveal the history of burials over the years, first with earliest slate-carved stones, then Victorian-era marble gravestones, and finally the more modern granite. The marble often came from either Proctor or West Rutland quarries, he said, and the granite came from Barre quarries.
A graveyard is the earliest area for burials, said Walter Wallace, the Rockingham historic preservation coordinator. It was essentially a burial ground, with no set locations or rows, he said.
When organization came to burials, that is when they were called cemeteries, he said, showing a map of the meeting house's cemetery and graveyard.
Montagna recently worked on a cemetery restoration project at Acadia National Park in Maine, reclaiming an overgrown cemetery that was devoted to one family, a 15-stone lot for the Hamilton family.
He showed the audience slides of his crew reclaiming the overgrown cemetery, and how they straightened "the very tippy monuments," and cleaned the stones.
"That's what you guys have," he told the four dozen people on hand, sitting in the meeting house's distinctive pig-pen pews.
He said that in Maine they carefully removed the turf surrounding the leaning stones, to create room to move the stone back into a vertical position, and often set up a tripod to lift the bigger stones during their work.
Often, he said, the earth actually grows up over a stone's base.
"The base was below grade and we couldn't see the fine carving," he said.
The earth can seem to swallow small flat markers, and he showed several examples.
Cleaning and restoring the gravestones is often the first step of setting up a plan for preserving the cemetery, he said. In Rockingham, the cemetery and graveyard cover three acres, and contain 250 years of monuments.
He noted there is a "tremendous" number of children memorials in the cemetery, and as the Victorian era developed, the tributes to dead children were much more dramatic.
He singled out one Civil War era monument for a Civil War soldier who died at the age of "21 years, six months and 10 days."
George B. Roundy, a member of First Vermont Calvary, Company F, died in a Confederate prisoner of war camp in October 1863; he had been captured two weeks after the Battle at Gettysburg, far from that battlefield. Montagna said he believes Roundy's remains, likely retrieved from South Carolina by his family, were interred under the elaborate marble marker.
Later, after his hour-long talk, he led interested people on a short tour of the oldest section of the graveyard, and where most of the most fragile stones, made of 18th century slate, many of them tipping over or flat on the ground, are located.
The graveyard was hit hard by vandals in 2005, with more than 100 historic stones tipped over.
But Montagna said that luckily few of the tipped stones were broken during the vandalism.
The town, along with the Rockingham Meeting House Association, is sponsoring a Graveyard Conservation Conference to be held Sept. 9-10, and which will take place at the Rockingham Meeting House. There will be talks and workshops throughout the day, covering topics such as gravestone cleaning, restoration techniques and preserving historic graveyard and cemetery landscapes.
The conference is open to the public and the cost is $25 for the two days, and an on-site breakfast and lunch is provided. It is free for high school and college students.
Conference capacity is limited and to register, contact Wallace, the Rockingham historic preservation coordinator at clg@RockBF.org.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.