MONTPELIER — Three days after the Democrat-controlled Vermont House of Representatives passed a $10,000 tax exemption for military pensions, but turned down a larger benefit, Democratic Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray has sided with Republican Gov. Phil Scott in an opinion column calling for a full exemption for former service members.
But as the bill containing the $10,000 exemption and a number of tax proposals heads back to the Senate, its odds of emerging with the House’s additions intact appear to be slight — at least, this session. Senate leaders say there’s not enough time left to study the House’s proposed additions.
In a column released Monday by Scott’s press office (and published on page A4 of Tuesday’s Reformer), Scott and Gray said eliminating taxes on military pensions would help retain and attract veterans to the state.
“We both share a deep respect for our veterans and a commitment to ensuring they can experience the quality of life Vermont has to offer,” the column reads. “Fully eliminating this tax is not only about honoring our veterans for their service and sacrifice, but also about growing our workforce and increasing diversity in our state.”
In a lengthy debate on Thursday night, the House voted to exempt the first $10,000 of military pension benefits from the state’s income tax. That vote came after the House, by a 79-55 margin, voted against increasing that exemption to $30,000.
Lawmakers who voted no for the $30,000 exemption raised concerns about the impact on the General Fund, and said other states’ experience doesn’t prove that the exemption would lure retired military members here. The larger exemption was estimated to cost about $2.9 million.
“California and Virginia are two other states that don’t exempt military retirement pay and they have huge numbers of military retirees,” Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 2-1, vice chair of the Ways and Means Committee, said. She also cited the case of New York, which “does exempt military retirement pay fully but has a much lower rate of retirees than we do.”
The Ways & Means Committee recommended against the $30,000 exemption.
One of the amendment’s co-sponsors, Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington 2-2, was “disheartened” that the proposal was attached to a bill loaded with contentious tax proposals rather than given a debate on its own merits. Previous bills aimed at exempting military retirement benefits have been buried in committee, never getting a floor vote, Morrissey said.
“It should be appropriately done based upon the service our veterans have given to all of us,” Morrissey said. “We have to remember [Vermont is] one of only seven states that do not provide any tax exemption for veteran’s benefits. I find that shameful.”
Another co-sponsor, Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-Bennington, said she “didn’t actually hear any strong arguments” against the proposal.
“it’s certainly not a large amount of money,” she said. “I think there’s a general shared sense in the General Assembly that we have a workforce problem. And I think a lot of folks understand that retired military personnel are a potential part of solving that issue.”
NO RUSH
But it’s not clear that the Senate, which now has possession of the bill, S. 53, will consider an exemption of any sort this session.
Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint said the Senate would rely on its Finance Committee to consider the proposed changes, rather than simply concur with the House’s work.
And Finance Committee chairperson Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Washington, said the bill will be tabled for now while her committee works on the universal broadband bill, and will probably not emerge by the time the Legislature adjourns for the summer.
“S.53 was a single issue bill when it left the Senate. It has come back to us with several complex, even controversial, additions,” Cummings said. “I don’t see any way the Finance Committee is going to find the time to rewrite the corporate tax code and make a decision on the cloud tax. I intend to ask to have S.53 tabled until the committee has time to give it the attention it deserves.”
The House version of S. 53 also removes the exemption on cloud computing services, a change Scott and Republicans oppose, and restructuring of the state corporate tax code to base taxes upon gross receipts rather than sales and property.
When the bill originally passed the Senate, it exempted feminine hygiene products from the state sales tax. That provision remains in the bill.
Since taking office in 2017, Scott has called for a full tax exemption for military retirees. That meshed with Gray’s campaign platform, which emphasized finding solutions to grow the state’s graying, shrinking population and address its workforce shortage.
Gray said the end of 20 years of U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan presents an opportunity to welcome retired servicemen and women to the state.
“There was a time when Vermont had more serving in Iraq and Afghanistan per capita than any other state, including my brother and so many young Vermonters,” Gray said when asked about her decision to join with Scott.
Gray said the tax on military retirement pay is “one piece of the puzzle,” but not a cure-all. Affordable, quality childcare for working families and universal broadband for every home and business are also necessary pieces of that puzzle, she said.
“I welcome every opportunity to put politics aside and work with Legislative leaders and the Governor to address our demographic crisis,” Gray said. “As I said throughout the last election, our future depends on our ability to keep a generation here, draw a generation back, and draw a new generation to Vermont.”
Jason Maulucci, Scott’s spokesperson, said there was “broad agreement” on the issues, making the joint opinion piece relatively easy to write.
“It came up in conversation between staff a few weeks ago and [Scott and Gray] also discussed it on their check-in calls. We just traded drafts and were happy to issue it now, as it’s timely,” Maulucci said
The benefits of ending the tax, Scott and Gray said, would include adding skilled employees to the state’s workforce in fields including nursing, manufacturing and the building trades, and growing diversity in the state. More than 35 percent of active duty service members nationwide are members of the BIPOC community, compared to 6 percent in Vermont.
LOCAL VOTES
Among Southern Vermont lawmakers, amendment co-sponsors Morrissey and Sibilia voted yes, as did Reps. Sally Achey, R-Rutland-Bennington, Timothy Corcoran II, D-Bennington 2-1, and Kelly Pajala, I-Windham-Bennington-Windsor.
The remainder of the Windham and Bennington delegation voted no on the $30,000 exemption.
State Rep. David Durfee, a Ways & Means Committee member, said he wasn’t convinced that the potential benefits of the bill would outweigh its cost.
“The proposed exemption is intended to recognize the service of our career military retirees, not to be a workforce development tool,” Durfee said. “Anecdotes aside, I haven’t seen any data to support the idea that an exemption of any size would actually bring more retired veterans to Vermont.”
He also said increasing the exemption would double its cost — presenting an opportunity cost problem for other needs such as child care, “which we know for a fact impacts the size and strength of our workforce.”
Rep. David Yacovone, D-Lamoille-Washington, raised similar concerns about cost during debate. But Sibilia said she was “a little surprised” considering the big-ticket items that haven’t drawn fiscal scrutiny this session.
“I think it’s a reasonable question to ask” about fiscal impact, Sibilia said. “I don’t recall hearing that about spending $350 million on teachers’ pensions this year. I don’t recall hearing that about broadband investment. I was surprised. “
Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Bennington 4, said the fact Ways & Means had studied and recommended the $10,000 exemption factored in his decision.
“I am a believer in the committee process, especially when I am comfortable that the people on the committee are thoughtful and deliberate in their approach to complex issues,” Bongartz said. “I approach floor amendments, even when they hold instinctive appeal, with real caution because they can throw things out of balance and have often not been fully vetted.”
Fellow Bennington-4 Rep. Kathleen James had similar concerns. She said the $10,000 exemption was “carefully considered and part of a balanced and revenue-neutral tax package.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Windham 5, said the $10,000 exemption reflects the states progressive tax system and will exempt the full benefit for nearly 1,000 of the 3,900 Vermonters the proposal would affect.
Morrissey said attaching the military benefits to S. 53 along with contentious tax proposals was “not a way to do good legislation.”
“So many good things could come out of this, Morrissey said. “Not only that, but it’s a way to honor our veterans and their service.
“Sometimes I think we forget the privileges and freedoms we have are based upon the service of our veterans.”