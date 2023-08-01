BELLOWS FALLS — Great River Hydro, the owner of the hydroelectric facilities on the Connecticut River, said Tuesday it would start the three-day draw down of the river Tuesday afternoon so it could make necessary repairs to the Bellows Falls dam.
The hydro operator said the entire operation would take about three days before the river is back to normal.
Heavy rains and widespread flooding on July 10 and 11 forced Great River Hydro to remove its flashboards at the Bellows Falls dam, and it is installing new flashboards to return the impoundment behind the dam to its regular level.
Great River Hydro urged people to limit their recreational use of the waterway upriver from Bellows Falls, as well as around the Vernon hydro facility, because safety booms were lost during the flooding and haven't been reinstalled.
Brandon Kibbe, a spokesman for Great River Hydro, said worker would like begin to install the new flashboards very early Thursday morning, but it would depend on the levels of the river.
Once the flashboards are installed, the impoundment behind the dam -- which reaches 26 miles upstream -- will take about a day to return to normal.
Great River had originally hoped to begin the draw down a week ago, but rains had continued to send large amounts of water into the river, Kibbe said earlier.
"During the drawdown, visitors to the Connecticut River will see exposed riparian areas upstream of Bellows Falls dam, most visible closest to the Bellows Falls dam. We are taking every measure to mitigate, to the extent possible, risks and impact to environmental resources in and adjacent to the Connecticut River in close coordination with state and federal resource agencies," Kibbe said.
"All recreational use of the river is strongly discouraged during the drawdown period as reduced flows may expose previously submerged hazards and dangerous conditions could exist in exposed flats. Public safety devices at the dam will be restored as soon as possible," he said.
"Boat ramps at the following locations remain temporarily closed until that work is completed: Herricks Cove in Rockingham, Charlestown in Charlestown, NH, and at Pine Street in North Walpole, NH)," he said.
"Additionally, boating continues to be strongly discouraged upstream of Vernon Dam until public safety devices can be restored there as well," he said.
He said the Bellows Falls drawdown is not anticipated to affect the river reach upstream of the Vernon dam.