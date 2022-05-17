BELLOWS FALLS — After two years at the Waypoint Center on The Island in downtown Bellows Falls, the Greater Falls Farmers Market is back at the Hetty Green Park on School Street.
The farmers market is holding a fundraiser block party this Friday at the Park, with plans for the market to open a month later, on June 17, during Bellows Falls Alumni Weekend.
The market will be held every Friday from June 17 until Sept. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a variety of locally grown food and handmade crafts available.
Janice Leary-Jones of Westminster, one of the organizers, said Monday that the market decided to move back to the Hetty Green Park because of the road closure and construction going on at the new Bellows Falls Garage housing project.
The town earlier in the year allowed the contractor for the Bellows Falls Garage project to close the north end of Canal Street, to allow for construction vehicles on the narrow two-way street. Other major construction projects, including replacing the Depot Street Bridge, will follow in the next year or so, making access even more difficult.
Leary-Jones said the Hetty Green Park is preferred by the vendors because of the green space and the higher visibility in the community. The park, which is located next to TD Bank, and just down the road from the Bellows Falls Middle School, has abundant free parking as well.
Leary-Jones said Friday's Spring Block Party will be a celebration, with Wagyu beef hamburgers and hotdogs, plants for sale, and various raffles to raise money for the farmers market. The beef, from SpringRock Farm in Springfield, was donated.
A local bakery, Grandview Gourmet, operated by Dylan Lester of Westminster, is making the buns for the hamburgers.
Leary-Jones said the band Intercept will provide music at the block party, which will run from 5 to 8 p.m.
"It will be good family fun, in a beautiful park," she said.
Nate Brown, one of the market's organizers, said business dropped off substantially after the market moved to the Waypoint Center, and he said his farm lobbied to have it return to Hetty Green Park.
He said the various construction projects on The Island or near it would limit traffic to the Waypoint Center. While the center has bathrooms and electricity, there is not much else on The Island except the Amtrak train station to draw people.
Last year, in particular, was "very difficult ... and we were the only produce farm at the market."
"We were pretty vocal about wanting to move back," he said. The Browns have one and a half acres of vegetables under cultivation, as well as two large greenhouses, and produce salad greens year round.
This year, the Browns have given up their space at the Brattleboro Farmers Market in order to concentrate on the Greater Falls market and help it grow.
Leary-Jones said her son, Christopher Leary, a student at the River Valley Technical Center in the culinary arts program, will be cooking pizza every Friday with his special Ooni Pizza oven. Another food vendor will be offering tacos occasionally.
Once the regular market starts, she said there will be 10 vendors, with at least four or five offering locally grown produce. The market will also have a baker, and a chocolatier, as well as people offering medicinal herbs.
The farms include Nate and Thalia Brown of North Wind Farm of Ski Bowl Road in Rockingham, Leary-Jones' Eventide View Farm of Westminster, Some Such Farm, also of Westminster, and Highland View Farm of Alstead, N.H. The farms will offer everything from seasonal greens, herbs, and vegetables to poultry and meat, honey and eggs.
Leary-Jones said the market is looking for a manager; the market is now run by a vendor-led organization. Brown, one of the other farmer/vendors, said a woman who had agreed to be the market manager bowed out recently.
The market is sponsored by the Sustainable Valley Group, and can be reached at greaterfallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com.