BELLOWS FALLS — The owners of the Greater Falls Pharmacy are planning to close the small, independent drug store at the end of September.
And court records reveal the owners plan on filing for bankruptcy immediately afterward, on Sept. 29.
The former owners, Marc and Eugina Cote of Westminster, who financed the purchase in 2018 by their former employees, Michelle and Donald Laurendeau, also of Westminster, have filed for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order to keep the pharmacy from closing and from having its customers transfer their prescriptions to other drug stores in the area.
"Closing the pharmacy and sending customers to other pharmacies will irrevocably destroy the pharmacy's customers relationships and goodwill," the Cotes wrote. "Every customer GFP loses will destroy the future viability of the pharmacy," the request for the restraining order and injunction stated.
The Cotes are entitled to a default judgment and to retake possession of the pharmacy, their complaint stated.
A hearing is slated for Sept. 28 in Windham Superior Court in Newfane.
Neither side in the acrimonious dispute — which has been played out in court in near constant filings, motions and counter-charges since shortly after the pharmacy changed hands in 2018 — would comment on the developments.
But court records in Windham Superior Court paint a picture of a near constant legal battle between the Laurendeaus and Marc Cotes' dismissal, and his filing a lawsuit in 2020.
In a response to Marc Cote's motion for a temporary restraining order, the attorney for the Laurendeaus said that Marc Cote had no legal standing to challenge the decision to close the pharmacy, and that Cote will "wear the same shoes" as the other creditors of the Greater Falls Pharmacy.
Attorney Patrick Ankuda of Springfield, representing the Laurendeaus, said the pharmacy owners plan to "file for bankruptcy immediately after closing on Sept. 29," and that a bankruptcy automatic stay would "bring plaintiff's lawsuit to a halt."
Mr. Cote "must take his place among the creditors" of the business, the response stated.
Marc Cote filed suit in 2020 against the Laurendeaus in a contract dispute, claiming he had been let go after only 40 days employment as a registered pharmacist when as terms of the sale he had been promised employment. The Cotes largely self-financed the Laurendeaus' $893,000 purchase of the pharmacy, plus interest, according to court documents, after the Laurendeaus were unable to secure other financing.
The recent filings did not say how much of the $893,000 and interest was still owed to the Cotes.
Cote's 2020 lawsuit said the two couples, once close, were now at loggerheads.
The lawsuit claimed the dispute centered around the Scrapbook Nook, as well as personal items the Cotes removed from the Atkinson Street store.
The announcement, posted on the pharmacy's front door and social media account about 10 days ago, was greeted with severe disappointment from loyal customers, who praised the pharmacy and its staff for their caring approach and hard work.
"No comment," was the response on Friday from the Laurendeaus, reached at the Atkinson Street pharmacy. In addition to the pharmacy, the sister business, The Scrapbook Nook, is also closing.
The Cotes are represented by Alexandrea L. Nelson of Sheehey Furlong and Behm PC of Burlington, who said she could only speak to the press with the permission of her clients.
According to the Laurendeaus' response to the Cotes' request for a restraining order, the pharmacy is governed by state law regarding its closure, notification of customers, the timetable for notifying customers, as well as the disposal of drugs.