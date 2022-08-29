BELLOWS FALLS — Marty Gallagher is working to find close to $2 million needed to replace the two almost 60-year-old boilers that heat the old Rockingham Memorial Hospital, which is still home to many medical care offices and services that serve the region.
With the price of fuel oil expected to hit record levels this fall, Gallagher, the administrator at the non-profit Greater Rockingham Area Services, last week landed a $817,000 federal grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission that will go a long way toward paying for a new wood chip-fired heating system, costing $1.9 million.
Any savings won’t be realized until 2023-24, Gallagher said.
Gallagher has so far been able to line up close to $1 million in grants, and is prepared if she has to to take out low-interest federal loans and launch fundraising to make up the difference, if other grants don’t come through.
Gallagher said with the price of No. 4 fuel oil going up and up, she said she faced an increase of anywhere between $30,000 and $60,000 just for this heating season for the health center complex, before the new system is expected to be installed.
Those costs, she said, she felt she couldn’t pass on to her tenants.
Her goal is to have the new, more efficient and cheaper-to-operate system in place for the winter of 2023-24. The new heating system will have a backup propane system. Without a new heating system, she said, GRAS faced the possibility of shutting down the health center complex.
Wood chips are much more price stable than oil, she said, and the new wood-fired system will be more environmentally friendly and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 900 tons.
The current boiler system uses a lower grade fuel oil, which comes with a lot of emissions.
In addition to the Northern Borders grant, Gallagher recently got support from the town of Rockingham, to apply for a $500,000 implementation grant through the Vermont Community Block Grant program.
She said the various grants were not in competition with the town’s major project to buy and rehabilitate the old Bellows Falls train station.
“This project will facilitate our ability to continue to operate and serve the community for years to come,” said Gallagher, who has been working with the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., as well as the town of Rockingham’s development office to line up the grants.
The former Rockingham Memorial Hospital closed in the 1990s, but it has maintained a key role in health care services in the region.
Springfield Hospital operates its Windham Center, a 10-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital, in one wing of the former hospital. The hospital also offers physical therapy. And Springfield Medical Care Systems, now called North Star Health, runs the clinic and doctors’ offices, as well as dental offices.
The Rockingham Medical Group is a federally qualified health center that includes four primary care practitioners, two pediatric practitioners, and two walk-in clinic practitioners, as well as lab and x-ray services.
Gallagher said that Health Care and Rehabilitation Services of Vermont, which is based in Springfield, offers evaluation and treatment of substance abuse, long term mental health, as well as family and children’s issues.
Rockingham Dental Clinic is also based at GRAS, as well as Front Line Foundations of North American, which is a new non-profit corporation that offers an outpatient program for veterans and first responders.
The only non-medical tenants in the building are FACT-TV, the local public access station, and Greater Rock Fitness, a privately owned fitness center.
GRAS is also the landlord for Meeting Waters YMCA administrative officers, and Vermont Buys, an Amazon fulfillment business. Both are located in the professional building, which is separate from the old hospital building.
Suzy’s Little Peanuts Day School is located at 20 Old Terrance, another building owned by GRAS.
Gallagher said the project will need local permits, including a plan to build a silo to hold the heating system’s woodchips.
The project includes remediation of an underground oil tank, she said.