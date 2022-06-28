DUMMERSTON — Celebrating 10 years of fun and learning, Green Mountain Teachers Camp continues to attract new attendees who fall in love with its quaint setting and strong sense of community.
“I’ve never been to summer camp, but I imagine that this is what it feels like,” Alanna Hayden of Montpelier said at last week’s Teachers Camp. “Knowing that there is a larger community out there, who is also experiencing the same struggles you are and the same joy as you are and the same hopes and dreams as you are, is really important. It feels really supportive.”
Billie Slade, executive director of Green Mountain Camp for Girls in Dummerston, said the annual five-day teachers camp is not affiliated with the girls camp but the property is rented. Attendees include teachers from all over the U.S. and Canada.
“What they’re here for is to be able to have meaningful conversations about what’s really happening in education that you can’t have in your teacher’s lounge,” Slade said.
The camp started in 2012 with 12 attendees and reached capacity this year with 71.
“This is also the first year that we’ve had a group of people that are doing all the behind-the-scenes work,” Slade said. “In the past, I’ve done it by myself, really exciting to have. There’s six of us, and we call them the visionaries, and most of them are young, which is really exciting for me as an older teacher to know that it’s going to carry on. The torch has been passed, and it’s going to be in good hands, which makes me feel good because I’m close to not having the energy to do this much longer. You know, I’ll come but I don’t want to be the person doing all the work.”
Among the campers this year are many early childhood teachers, a middle school teacher from Alaska, and a second grade teacher from Wisconsin. They all “want to talk about what’s truly good for children,” Slade said.
Coworkers who went to the camp before suggested Hayden, who works at Turtle Island Children’s Center in Montpelier, attend. She said she loves “the blend of education and rejuvenation, relaxation and the spaciousness of the full week, the spaciousness of the options.” Attendees can go to small group talks or take some time for themselves.
Hayden also enjoys sleeping in the cabins, being out in the fresh air, and what she called “a real sense of community.”
Teachers’ time is so often taken up with talking about testing or standards, Slade said.
“That’s not that conversation here, other than how frustrating that is,” she said.
Participants in group discussions not led by presenters never know ahead of time what topic will come up.
“Anybody can propose anything,” Slade said.
For instance, Izzy Snyder of Guilford wanted to talk about how social class affects children and teachers. A former counselor at the girls camp, she said she had heard about the teachers camp being “a really magical place.”
“I’ve been thinking about being a teacher for a lot of my life,” she said.
This is her first time attending the teachers camp. She’s in college and considering being a teacher.
At camp, Snyder liked hearing about bringing social justice and anti-bias concepts into like early childhood classrooms.
“I feel like there’s a lot of really thoughtful smart people here, thinking about education in really cool ways,” she said.
Even though Snyder hears from teacher friends who are burnt out and feeling undervalued, especially in early childhood education, she feels there are ways to make changes.
Slade said the camp looks at trauma, and offers art and music activities. She hires counselors from the girls camp to offer child care for attendees. Teachers get professional credit for workshops led by master instructors.
“We call it the intersection of professional development and personal renewal,” Slade said. “And it’s equally valid if you want to go to a workshop and if you want to take a nap in the hammock.”
Isla Bristol of Montpelier, who also works at Turtle Island, said she’s trying to eliminate hierarchy at the workplace as much as possible. Allowing discussions to be led by anyone at the camp fits with that philosophy.
Bristol said the director of Turtle Island wants to make the center more progressive, and implement more social justice and anti-bias teaching. This year, 11 of about 20 employees at the center came to the camp.
There’s no such thing as a “single issue,” Bristol said.
“Every example of oppression or injustice in this world is linked to every other so our discussions on trying to better this world and bring our children into a new world are also just as linked,” she said.
Now, Bristol wants to come back to the camp every year. She described it as having “a very relaxed atmosphere” with “so much time to be self directed and to choose which focus groups you want to attend.”
“We’re very excited to go back and continue to talk about these things,” she said.
Heather Hansen of Nova Scotia, Canada, has been coming since 2015 but missed a couple of years due to the pandemic.
“There’s a beautiful energy,” she said as she prepared to get a massage from a massage therapist. “It sounds cheesy to say, it’s like the camp rises up to meet you.”
Teachers arrive depleted from the year but leave rejuvenated, said Hansen, who owns a very large early childhood program. She called the presenters “sensational” and the cabins “really cozy.”
Hansen tells friends they will love the programs but makes a point of saying the accommodations are “rustic.”
“I find it charming,” she said. “But the best is the presentations, right? Because you leave feeling nurtured, energized, validated, and you’ve also acquired new information. So what’s better than that?”