BRATTLEBORO — Michelle Luetjen Green is no longer chairwoman of the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board after the four other board members voted in favor of removing her from the post, citing frustrations with her leadership.
At the board meeting Wednesday, board member Liz Adams said she feels “responsible for the situation.”
“I was a new member of the SU board but I nominated Michelle for chair and deeply regret that I did,” she said. “I did not think that things would continue in a negative manner.”
At the board’s last meeting in September, the topic had been tabled after community members raised concerns about it not being on the agenda. Green disclosed that another board member called her to step down as chairwoman.
Before the vote Wednesday, board members expressed their dissatisfaction with Green’s leadership. Adams said removing Green from the position is critical to the success of the SU, the Windham Southeast School District and Superintendent Mark Speno.
Green “constantly presents herself as promoting ethics, transparency, and some kind of authority on Robert’s Rules,” Adams said “That is a red flag for me. This implies the rest of the board is not ethical or transparent.”
Addressing concerns that the board discussed ousting Green from the position in violation of Open Meeting Law, Adams said she only spoke with one board member about asking Green to step down as chairwoman or removing her from the position. Green was “so out of line and obnoxious,” Adams continued, saying it was clear other board members would be in agreement.
Adams alleged that Green presented the board with a contract containing errors and never made one of the corrections, overstepped her roles and committed the board to actions or activities without fully engaging with other members, and committed the Windham Southeast School District Board to trainings for which she had no authority to do so.
Board Vice Chairwoman Kelly Young said Green is not engaging with other board members, sharing things with them, encouraging their participation or keeping order during executive sessions. Young said Green had conversations with Speno about contracts and did not have documentation to back up the information she then relayed to the board.
“It caused disruption in the community,” she said. “It caused our reputations as other board members, as a total board, [to be] damaged.”
Green said she has no idea what Young was referencing. She denied having any “secret meetings.”
Board member Kerry Amidon described a dysfunctional board since its first meeting after reorganization in March. She said board members “have not been silent in our complaints but we we have not been heard.”
“I have directly and privately detailed my issues to the chair. She’s well aware of my concerns and we have spoken a few times but we have not come to a resolution,” Amidon said. “In order to move forward, I don’t see another option but there needs to be a change.”
Amidon, former chairwoman, said the chairperson needs to build a team and the board needs to be functioning for the upcoming budget season.
“If we don’t get our work done, our individual district boards will suffer,” she said.
Amidon represents the Vernon Town School Board. The other board members also serve on the Windham Southeast School District Board, which governs schools in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney.
Green “talks for a very long time, making the same point over and over in different ways,” Adams said. “When asked to get to the point, she gets angry. She has also talked loudly over the person who has the floor, thereby abusing her role as the chair. This divisive, excluding style has halted our progress and alienated her peers. She needs to step aside.”
Lisa Ford, chairwoman of the Brattleboro Union High School Leadership Council, said she finds it “a little ironic” for Adams to make such statements. Adams sabotaged meetings where nobody could talk because she was screaming, Ford said, “so I have a hard time trusting what you’re saying and understanding why you would set standards higher for [Green] than you do for yourself.”
“I have made some mistakes and I have apologized for them,” Adams said.
Ford said she finds it unreasonable to change the chairperson position when the board is evaluating the superintendent and entering into contract negotiations with him. The process was discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.
Melany Kahn, a parent, said board members are rude to each other and to the public. She called them “the most dysfunctional board any of us has ever seen.”
Ben Berg, who serves as a student representative to the school district board, said he is disgusted by “how childish, immature and sad” it is seeing people treating each other in such negative ways.
“We need to come together as a community, as a family,” he said.
Jody Normandeau of Dummerston, former board member, said she wishes “we would just realize we are all here for the children. We are all here to support” Superintendent Mark Speno.
Speno called for establishing common norms and expectations then holding each other accountable for them. Instead of pointing fingers, he suggested focusing on students and staff.
“The cycle that we’ve been on clearly needs to stop,” he said. “We need to reset as all of our school boards. This is a moment to do that and commit to doing that, because it’s not healthy having meetings like this for multiple nights a week for multiple months now. I have faith that we can do that and we will do that.”