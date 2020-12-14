BRATTLEBORO -- Green Street School shifted to remote learning until next month after getting a report of one positive test for COVID-19 and one probable case in the elementary school.
On Thursday, Principal Mark Speno received confirmation of a person in the school community testing positive for COVID-19. He said it was the first one of the school year.
"Students and staff in presence of that classroom during that school day were sent home as soon as possible," he said.
Parents were informed of the situation then Julia Duke, school nurse, and Speno had a conference call with the Vermont Department of Health, which helped with additional contact tracing. They decided to go remote on Friday and have a deep clean done on the building before continuing with the mix of in-person and remote learning Monday.
But on Sunday, another person contacted Duke to share that they had a positive result and they were deemed a close contact of someone at the school.
"Other circumstances led us to presume that this person at our school was likely to test positive," Duke said, adding that the school district's health department liaison, Kat Goodel, helped make that determination.
School officials said the decision to move to fully remote learning was made out of caution. Duke said with family members of infected people at risk, several grades in the school could be affected and significant losses in staff are possible due to quarantining.
Last Tuesday, school staff received surveillance testing. The program is provided by the state as part of its response to the pandemic.
"We're still waiting test results," Duke said.
The announcement about moving to remote learning was made in an email sent to the school community Sunday. The decision was "complicated" and "based upon possible positive cases," Superintendent Andy Skarzynski wrote.
"Because of the interconnected nature of our schools, especially at the elementary level, transitioning to remote learning was the most prudent move," he wrote. "I want to emphasize that this determination was made based upon a variety of factors and not a result of a rapid escalation of cases. The interconnected nature of our school staff, families, and students would have made it challenging to operate Green Street safely and effectively and this aspect was critical in our reasoning."
Skarzynski told the Reformer there are more connections between classes in the elementary schools even though they are separated into smaller pods. Speno said teachers work with more than one pod.
Structures in elementary schools "create a situation where we want to be very careful monitoring who's working together," Skarzynski said.
"The web concerned with contact tracing is a little tighter," he said.
The plan is to return to the hybrid learning model on Jan. 11 unless more positive cases are reported in the school community. Holiday break starts Dec. 24 and the Windham Southeast School District has remote learning scheduled for the week of Jan. 4 when students return.
During an interview by Zoom, Speno could be seen in his office in the school. He said he was handing out meals and healthy snacks prepared for the students.
Food will be delivered by bus to families. Parents can sign up for deliveries by responding to email surveys from the school.
Some staff members will be in the Green Street School building this week, helping to accommodate families who may need to pick things up. Parents are asked to call ahead so items can be carried outside to them. They also are being urged to keep in touch with the school by taking all robocalls, reading newsletters and responding to emails and texts from teachers.
Speno said he feels lucky to have "a great school nurse" like Duke, who "provided tremendous leadership in this whole process we're going through."
No other schools in the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union are moving to remote-only classes. Schools span Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, Putney and Vernon.
Earlier this month, Brattleboro Union High School reported having its first two cases of the virus. Another positive test was reported last week, which Principal Steve Perrin said is unrelated to the earlier cases or the one at Green Street School.
"As we did previously, we coordinated line tracing with the health office staff here at BUHS and the VT Department of Health," he said in an email response to the Reformer. "That was made much easier by the work being put in by our teachers to track students' movements with the class. We've heard nothing that links transmission to attendance at school."
Duke said, "We have no reason to think transmission happened at school."