Kareana Haskins and Brittni Howe, of Brattleboro, Vt., watch as a small group for students from Green Street School protest Florida’s Parental Right in Education bill otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on Friday, April 15, 2022.
PHOTOS: Green Street students showing support for others
A small group of students from Green Street School, in Brattleboro, Vt., protest Florida’s Parental Right in Education bill otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
