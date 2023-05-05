Workers from the Vermont Transportation Agency of Transportation were dispatched throughout the state this week to get a head start on the state’s annual Green Up effort. Crews with bright yellow vests could be seen picking up trash along I-91 and other state-owned roads.
Some volunteers also got an early start on the local roads this week, but the bulk of the effort takes place Saturday as Vermonters of all ages gather at designated community meeting spots, catching up with neighbors over coffee and doughnuts before fanning out to “green up” their towns.
Green Up Day was launched statewide in 1970, during the early days of the environmental movement, by Gov. Deane Davis.
That first year, some 70,000 volunteers cleaned up nearly 100 percent of all roads and because 90 percent of litter picked up were beer bottles, state government passed the “Bottle Bill.” Estimated savings from Green Up Day saved taxpayers $200,000 in road clean up fees, according to the non-profit organization, Green Up Vermont (GUV).
The roadway cleanup tradition has continued ever since. In 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic Green Up Vermont celebrated a significant milestone – its 50th Anniversary of service to Vermont and keeping the environment cleaned up. “If you do the math (based on the 2020 stats), that’s over 24 million pounds of litter and 450,000 tires!” GUV says on its website.
This year, Brattleboro has several coordinators and starting points for Green Up Day, from 8 a.m. to noon. The special green bags will be available at the Brattleboro Food Co-op, Browns and Roberts on Main Street, the Turning Point Recovery Center, M&T Bank on Canal Street and Brattleboro Subaru on Putney Road. Brattleboro Subaru will be serving coffee and doughnuts from 8 a.m. to noon.
Further north, in Rockingham, the familiar green bags are available at the Rockingham Town Clerk’s Office, J&H Hardware, Lisai’s Market and the Saxtons River Village Market. The town Highway Department will pick up bags starting Monday morning, or the bags can also be dropped off at the Bellows Falls Highway Garage on Blake Street or the Rockingham Garage on Route 103.
In Newfane, there are free Green Up bags at the Schoolhouse and a sign out list to keep track of bags, names, and areas of the community that will be cleaned up. Volunteers are asked to take only two bags per person. Full bags should be left visible on the side of the road for pick up by the Newfane road crew early Monday morning, May 8. You can also pick up bags from the Town Offices and Newfane Store while supplies last.
In the Whitingham/ Jacksonville area, bags and the sign-up sheet for routes will be available at Town Hill Park starting at 9 a.m. The coordinators will be there to direct you, this year the Lion’s Club volunteers will be on site. The Lion’s Club will be proving a BBQ lunch following the morning of Greening up.
The week following Green Up Day, the town highway department will collect full bags which are left along the roadside.
Volunteers in Vernon should meet at the Recreation Center at 9 a.m. to sign up for a stretch of road, and receive gloves and bags. Return to the Rec Center at noon for pizza for all participants. Late comers are welcome. For more information, contact Hannah Rosinski, Vernon Green Up coordinator.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear bright clothes, insect repellent, gloves and boots protect against dirt and ticks. Children should tell adults if they find medical waste. (Use gloves and pliers or tongs to pick up needles and secure in a thick plastic container, ideally marked Medical Waste.)
For more information about other Vermont towns, visit https://greenupvermont.org/towndetails/.