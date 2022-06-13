BRATTLEBORO — A 21-year-old Brattleboro man who threatened a teenaged female friend with a gun and then fired off his weapon into the air in a downtown neighborhood last month wants to be released from jail.
The attorney for Dakota Greene, 21, put Greene's mother on the stand Friday in Brattleboro criminal court to support Greene's release, as well as his best friend from childhood. The friend said he and his mother could continue to offer Greene a place to live if he is released from jail.
Greene has pleaded not guilty to charges he held a gun to the stomach of a 17-year-old friend outside The Marina, and then, a short time later, fired off his gun into the air out his car window near an intersection at the foot of Union Street hill.
Greene reportedly had been drinking at the time of the two incidents on May 26.
The first incident started near the Marina Restaurant, where Greene worked. According to court documents, Greene said he believed his 17-year-old girlfriend was drinking, and he tried to force her to come home with him, which she refused. The girl admitted to police she had been drinking.
Greene later followed the 17-year-old and her friends to a residence on Birge Street, where they became involved in a fight. He later drove off, and fired his 9mm handgun into the air from his car window, firing off between five to 10 shots.
Greene's mother, Patrina Lingard of Savannah, Ga., said her son moved back to Brattleboro when he was 18, in November 2019, after she had moved to Georgia in 2016 from Brattleboro. Her two older sons, who now live in Greenfield, Mass., also moved back to the Brattleboro area, she said.
Lingard said she was aware from talking to her son on the phone that he was struggling emotionally, and she said it started last year, when she noticed a decline in his overall feelings.
She said he was sad after several friends had died, and she had talked to her contacts in Brattleboro about getting her son help.
"His mental health was very important to me," she said, noting that he returned to Brattleboro because he felt it was his home.
She said he had never been violent in the past.
Greene lived with his childhood friend Zachary Zumbruski, 21, and his mother Kate Theriault, who is the manager of The Marina, Zumbruski told the court. The two young men have been best friends since the fifth grade, Zumbruski said. "We are close to being family," he said.
Greene's attorney, Albert Fox, asked Zumbruski if Greene could observe a 24/7 curfew at their home, and whether there would be any weapons or alcohol there.
Zumbruski said he could easily move his weapon to a family member's home, and he said that he could limit Greene's access to any alcohol that belonged to either himself or his mother.
Working at The Marina wouldn't necessarily bring him in direct contact with alcohol, he said.
Zumbruski said he had found out about the altercation outside The Marina after it had occurred.
"It's just not him, it's just not Dakota," he said.
Judge Michael Kainen took the case under advisement. He noted that he had seen the videos of the incidents, either filmed by the victim or her friends, or captured on the police officer's body camera.
"I have to decide whether guilt is great," said Kainen, and also whether there are a set of conditions that can control Greene and protect the public. The picture painted by his mother and his best friend are "totally different from what I've seen on the videos," the judge said.
Greene had been charged with 10 counts after the two incidents, including aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, domestic assault, simple assault, three charges of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and drunken driving.