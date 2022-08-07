BRATTLEBORO — A man accused of threatening a teenager with a firearm will remain in jail pending a plea agreement conference.
"There are risks to release," wrote Windham County Judge Michael Kainen in a decision filed Tuesday.
On May 26, Dakota Greene, 21, allegedly held a firearm to the belly of a 17-year-old before driving off in his car and firing a handgun into the air at the bottom of Union Street hill in Brattleboro.
Greene reportedly had been drinking at the time of the two incidents on May 26.
The first incident started near the Marina Restaurant, where Greene worked. According to court documents, Greene said he believed his 17-year-old girlfriend was drinking, and he tried to force her to come home with him, which she refused. The girl admitted to police she had been drinking.
Greene later followed the 17-year-old and her friends to a residence on Birge Street, where they became involved in a fight. He later drove off, and fired his 9mm handgun into the air from his car window, firing off between five to 10 shots.
Greene has been in custody since the incident, but has twice been before the court seeking release.
Kainen has been reluctant to release Greene because he believed that most conditions couldn't guarantee the safety of Greene's alleged victim.
However, Kainen authorized Greene's release following a hearing on July 11 with the conditions he be subject to electronic monitoring and that he reside at a friend's house.
"Mr. Greene comes back to court for another bite at the apple because the housing at his [friend's] house fell through," wrote Kainen in his Aug. 2 decision.
Instead, Greene's attorney, Albert Fox, said his client could stay with his brothers in Greenfield, Mass.
Kainen noted that if Greene was released out of state, he would not be subject to electronic monitoring.
More importantly, wrote Kainen, Vermont judges do not have the authority to issue a protective order as part of bail conditions that would prevent Greene from purchasing a firearm in Massachusetts.
"As a result, the condition prohibiting Mr. Greene from possessing firearms will not come up on a Brady check. Mr. Green could go into a store in Massachusetts and purchase a gun without the condition I ordered showing up on a background check. No one will monitor his conditions in Massachusetts. Vermont will not know if he is violating, unless he gets arrested for something."
Kainen also noted that in evidence presented by the state that included text messages to his alleged victim, Greene "was anything but remorseful following the events for which he is charged."
Kainen acknowledged he had received testimony from Youth Services' intake coordinator and Greene's mother and brother that stated they believe Greene can learn from his mistakes.
But Greene needs to prove to the court, wrote Kainen, that he is "accepting of responsibility, remorseful, and genuinely willing to learn from his mistakes and lack of judgment, (and this was not a minor indiscretion)," before he will release Greene on conditions.
"This would not be so difficult a decision if we had the ability to have Massachusetts probation and parole monitoring Mr. Greene at his brothers in Greenfield. Without that monitoring that is a huge leap of faith," wrote Kainen.
Kainen noted that the defense and the prosecution have been discussing "a creative resolution" which might result in Greene pleading guilty to some of the charges while leaving others open.
"For that reason, the court is going to conduct the settlement conference before making a final decision," wrote Kainen.
That conference has not yet been scheduled.