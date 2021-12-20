GREENFIELD, Mass. — Six Greenfield residents, including the owner of a local barber shop, were among the dozen people arrested in Massachusetts after a seven-month investigation into drug dealing.
According to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, members of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force broke up an alleged cocaine trafficking syndicate that investigators believe distributed between 100 and 200 grams of cocaine a day through Franklin and Hampshire counties and the North Quabbin region.
On Dec. 14, the task force served a number of search warrants simultaneously at number of locations in Greenfield, Deerfield, Montague, Ludlow, Charlemont and West Springfield. Greenfield is about 21 miles south of Brattleboro, and Route 91 is a common drug trafficking route.
Arrested were two brothers, Brandon Rice, 35, of 114 Prospect St., Hatfield, and Daniel Rice, 38, of West Springfield, who are the alleged leaders of the trafficking organization. Daniel Rice owns Dapper Dan’s Barbershop on Chapman Street in Greenfield, a location that investigators believe to be part of the alleged criminal operation. Each man pleaded not guilty in Greenfield District. Both men were ordered held on $500,000 cash bail and their cases continued until Jan. 14.
Also arrested in Greenfield were David Caplice, 38, at 25 Keegan Lane, where police recovered more than a kilogram of cocaine.
In Ludlow, investigators recovered more than four kilograms of suspected cocaine at the residence of Jason Nadeau, 40, at 22 Arch St.
Police allege that these five kilograms of suspected cocaine represent both the source of supply for Brandon and Daniel Rice and their local stash of cocaine intended for distribution throughout Franklin and Hampshire Counties, states the news release.
Nadeau and Caplice each pleaded not guilty and were ordered held on $300,000 cash bail.
Others Greenfield residents arrested included Nathan Ortiz, 38, held on $100,000 cash bail; Jason Byrd, 42; Wayne Rockwood; Heather Symanski, 31; and Robert Blake, 46.
Other arrests included Rebekah Thompson, 37, of Charlemont; David Gallegos, 28, Jaimilee Bontempi, 29, both from Deerfield; and Damek Ryan, 37, from Montague.
The task force investigation was led by Trooper Daniel Paras of the Massachusetts States Police and Detective Jay Butynski of the Greenfield Police Department.