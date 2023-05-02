BRATTLEBORO — This week, Groundworks Collaborative resumed its role in providing for some of the most vulnerable members of the community.
Four days after the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, who was killed by a resident of Morningside Shelter on the morning of April 3, Josh Davis, Groundwork’s executive director, announced the organization was taking a three-week pause.
“It is clear that our entire staff needs a pause in order to come together to grieve, work together toward healing, and figure out our way forward,” stated Davis in a news release.
During the past three weeks, a number of community organizations stepped in to fill the gap, led by Dr. Kathleen McGraw, the chief medical officer at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
“To pick up the pieces of the work that Groundworks has done and hold it for them is a very heavy lift,” said McGraw. “They take care of people in our community in ways that people just don’t even realize and don’t think twice about.”
In addition to BMH, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, the Brattleboro Retreat and the Putney Foodshelf took over various functions normally conducted by Groundworks.
“One of the really valuable things about Brattleboro is that there are lots of non-profit agencies and we work well together,” said McGraw. “We know each other and we have had lots and lots of collaborative interactions. Those relationships were able to be drawn upon.”
What also helped to prevent an interruption in services was the existence of Healthworks and the Assertive Community Treatment team, which includes case managers from Groundworks and HCRS, and clinicians from BMH and the Retreat.
“Healthworks’ relationship with the clients became more important than ever during this time,” said McGraw. “It’s a much more acute time than they usually see. Everybody’s gone through different levels of shared trauma and upheaval.”
She credited HCRS’ case managers with maintaining contact with all of Groundworks’ clients during the pause in operations and also sent extra kudos to Malaika Puffer and her peer support team for setting up a temporary drop-in center at the Brattleboro Transportation Center on Flat Street.
“Malaika and her team just completely dropped everything to open this wonderful spot,” said Kate Lamphere, chief clinical services officer and director of adult services for HCRS. “So many staff members have just said ‘I want to do whatever I can to support Groundworks and the clients they serve so that they can take the time.’”
Puffer and her team have been staffing the temporary space five days a week, seeing anywhere between 40 and 65 people a day, said Lamphere. They have also received help from folks from Pathways Vermont and Turning Point of Windham County.
Folks who were staying at overnight facilities managed by Groundworks were moved to area hotels with emergency funding provided by the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity.
Those people were also visited by case managers from HCRS, said Lamphere, who said HCRS was in a good position to help out over the past three weeks.
“We certainly have the internal resources and trained staff to be able to provide the level of support that folks needed,” she said, which included liaisons assigned to the Brattleboro Police Department, Knowles Wentworth and Christine Bullard, who were able to check in with clients staying in the supportive housing communities at Great River Terrace on Putney Road and The Chalet in West Brattleboro.
“Out of this tragedy, we have rediscovered some of our resiliency and our ability to work in community with each other and really set aside our own agendas and work towards the greater good together,” said Laura Chapman, operations manager for the Putney Foodshelf, which helped keep Foodworks on Canal Street open during the past three weeks. “The most incredible piece of this has been the ripples of support.”
Chapman, who was a shelter coordinator for Groundworks from 2018 to 2021, said the experience has helped rebuild connections that were frayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Working through the extremes of the pandemic, there were times I felt like we were really alone,” she said, a feeling that was allayed by the rallying of support for Groundworks and its clients.
“After years of disconnection with COVID this is definitely a reminder that not one of us can do anything alone and that we need to be connected to one another,” agreed Lamphere.
“I am really so impressed with the way that everyone has come together in the community,” said Kurt White, vice president of outpatient programs at the Brattleboro Retreat. “In the darkest of times, everyone was willing to stretch themselves.”
White said the response to the tragedy is part of the healing process for the community.
“It doesn’t necessarily make what happened any any less traumatic, but it may help us to see the next day and a new life, so that we’re not reliving yesterday, forever and ever, instead of taking the next step forward together,” he said. “There’s always the potential an event like this might separate and divide people, but that is not what’s happened here.”
“A lot of those people came out of the woodwork both because they have a heart for Groundworks but also because they’re people who are familiar with the need and are comfortable helping,” said the Rev. Lise Sparrow, senior pastor at Guilford Community Church, who organized a vigil for Rosin-Pritchard and has been coordinating donations, as well as the more than 100 volunteers who have been helping out.
“It’s been pretty miraculous,” she said. “I’ve never felt this so extremely ... the tremendous grief and the tremendous gratitude.”
“There are very few moments in the course of decades that really define what a community is at its heart and soul,” said White. “The response to this tragedy is one of those moments for Brattleboro that will be long remembered and influence what happens going forward in profound ways.”
The last three weeks have also shined a light on the hard work that organizations such as Groundworks do each and every day, said White.
“It took a whole community even just to fill in for a couple of weeks,” he said.
“People who do this work across the world are amazing people and often are the people that run towards the tragedy as opposed to retreating from it,” said Lamphere. “That is not unique, but the way our community is coming together is unique to Brattleboro and Vermont and the people who just care so deeply about one another. We’re changed by the tragedy, but we’re also changed by the response and realizing how, when we come together, we can do amazing things, and it is my hope that that won’t be lost.”
White said the Retreat is also offering support services to Groundworks team members reeling from the shock of Rosin-Pritchard’s murder.
“We’ve made our whole therapy team available for anyone that needs it,” he said. “There’s more demand out there for outpatient psychotherapy than there is availability. It’s really involved a lot of extra work from from our therapists whose schedules are already full.”
Chapman said this is also a good time for people in outlying towns to understand the services that organizations in Brattleboro provide for everyone in the region.
“People that leave our community and end up in Brattleboro for the services are still our people,” she said. “They’re still our neighbors, they’re still our problems. We don’t get to make it all Brattleboro problems.”
Other members of the team that took over the work of Groundworks included: Putney Foodshelf’s Executive Director Hannah Pick; Sue Graf from the Vermont Agency of Human Services; Becky Burns, BMH’s director of community initiatives; Sally Struble, co-director of restorative justice for Youth Services; Starr Latronica, Brooks Memorial Library director; Ed Bordas, director of asset and property management for Windham & Windsor Housing Trust; Gina Pattison, BMH’s director of development and marketing; and Jennifer Griffey, BMH’s chief financial officer.
In addition, Youth Services provided transportation for people and vouchers were provided so folks could use local laundromats. Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department and firefighters with the Brattleboro Fire Department helped out with delivering food to people in need.