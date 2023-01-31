Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the cross-country trails for people to use at the Brattleboro Country Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the cross-country trails for people to use at the Brattleboro Country Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the cross-country trails for people to use at the Brattleboro Country Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the cross-country trails for people to use at the Brattleboro Country Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the cross-country trails for people to use at the Brattleboro Country Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the cross-country trails for people to use at the Brattleboro Country Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the cross-country trails for people to use at the Brattleboro Country Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the cross-country trails for people to use at the Brattleboro Country Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the cross-country trails for people to use at the Brattleboro Country Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the cross-country trails for people to use at the Brattleboro Country Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the cross-country trails for people to use at the Brattleboro Country Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Isaac Wagner, the lead groomer for the Brattleboro Outing Club, grooms the club's cross-country ski trails on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Founded in 1922 by local sports enthusiast Fred Harris, the Brattleboro Outing Club (BOC) is one of the oldest civic outdoor sports associations in the country. It features 33 kilometers of groomed trails open as snow and weather conditions warrant. Call 802-246-7843 or check the web site at https://brattleborooutingclub.org/cross-country-skiing/.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.