BRATTLEBORO — Groundworks celebrated the completion of its building project on South Main Street on Thursday with hot dogs, hamburgers, sparkling drinks and congratulations from around the community.
"It's a little unusual to have a grand opening after the space has been in use for a year," said Josh Davis, executive director of Groundworks Collaborative. "But I also think it's incredibly fitting. Ultimately, when all is said and done, these buildings are here to serve the people they were built for. And so to see them in action is really what provides the meaning."
Groundworks, which was formed in 2015 following a merger between Morningside Shelter and the Brattleboro Area Drop-In Center, started the $3.3 million project in May 2020 to replace its busting-at-the-seams day shelter at 54 South Main St.
"We knew that the 1,500 square-foot-building that was sitting here was not near enough for serving the folks at that time, much less than into the future," said Davis. "Now we have a year-round, 24/7 shelter space to hold 60 people during the day and sleep 34 at night.
The new 6,000-square-foot space also features a kitchen, multiple bathrooms with showers, laundry machines, lockers and confidential meeting spaces.
Next to the shelter is a new building housing Healthworks, a collaboration between Groundworks, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the Brattleboro Retreat and Health Care and Human Services.
"The task at hand was to design a beautiful building to maximize the space to serve an amazing array of different functions, to be welcoming, to be sturdy, to be efficient, to be trauma informed," said Davis. "It takes a village to bring a vision such as this to reality."
State Sen. Becca Balint, Senate President Pro Tem, who lives just up the hill from the new buildings, also thanked the staff for all the work they continued to do throughout construction.
"The people who deliver the services day in and day out are the real heroes, the real people that understand the need for this building," she said.
There's a special need for organizations such as Groundworks, said Balint, which was brought to the surface as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"At this time, when everybody is feeling so disconnected from each other, we need places like this that bring people back together."
While the ultimate goal is to end homelessness and hunger in Vermont, organizations such as Groundworks have a vital mission in helping people each and every day, she said.
Balint, who is running for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said if elected, she will continue to find ways to support Groundworks and other such organizations.
Sean Gilpin, housing division director for the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said "There's nowhere quite like Vermont where you can have a small group of folks with a big vision come together and collaborate in a way that makes a serious difference."
Gilpin said the model developed by Groundworks could be implemented across the state and across the nation.
"There is a growing groundswell of appetite for recognizing that the way things that have been done in the past are not the way that things are going to be fixed in the future. This is just an incredible step towards understanding how those successes and how those changes can actually be made."
Gus Seelig, executive director of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, said Groundworks' theme of providing basic needs with dignity is critical to the work of taking care of people in the community.
He also thanked Davis for his leadership.
"It's just really important to have someone who can articulate dignity with passion and with forcefulness and a notion that we really do need to solve this problem."
Susan Monahan, a trustee of the Thompson Trust, which has been funding programs in Brattleboro for nearly 125 years, described the old drop-in center as "rather rundown [and] stuffed to the gills with people and services."
"Congratulations to Josh and his team for their dedication and perseverance and bringing this ambitious and important project to fruition," she said.
Adam Grinold, executive director of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., connected Groundworks to the federal new market tax credits program.
"Strong regional development is a team sport, one that must develop and maintain expertise in all facets of development in a cohesive public and private environment," he said. "Josh, Team Groundworks ... congratulations, and thank you for making this a better region to call home."
Ian Goodnow, chairman of the Brattleboro Select Board, said the town provided $250,000 from its revolving loan fund and was the sponsor for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant.
And Rita Ramirez, chairwoman of Groundworks' board, thanked everyone who contributed, whether it was $5 or $500,000, or just gave a little bit of their time.
"Collaboration happens many, many ways," she said.
Sam Beal, an architect who worked on the project with Bob Duncan, said the new building is a modern marvel.
"It's fossil fuel free," he said. "We have a high performance envelope that is essentially meeting the passive house standard."
Davis thanked a number of people and organizations that assisted in the fundraising and throughout the construction process.
They included the board of directors, the town of Brattleboro and its Development Review Board, Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon, the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, the Vermont Community Development Program, Adam Grinold at the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, Duncan Wisniewski Architecture, the Thomas Thompson Trust, The Jane Fund, GPI Construction, Denny Frehsee, Clerk of Works Scott McKusick, community members who chipped in financially, and the Groundworks staff.
"You all are amazing each and every day, what you show up to do, and the fact that you were able to do that while we were building a building, and still stay flexible and supportive," said Davis about the staff, with special praise for Libby Bennett, director of development and communication, Rhianna Kendrick, former director of operations, and Jon Hoover, business director.
Public funds for the project came through the Vermont Community Development Program ($500,000), the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board ($436,000), the town of Brattleboro ($250,000), the USDA’s Rural Development Community Facilities Grant ($30,003), and Windham Regional Commission/EPA Brownfield Funds ($10,818). Private funds included grants from the Thomas Thompson Trust ($100,000) and Jane’s Trust ($100,000), Green Mountain Power and Efficiency Vermont energy incentives (totaling $20,814), as well as nearly $1.6 million raised from individual donors through Groundworks’ Capital Campaign.