BRATTLEBORO — Through its extensive array of services, Groundworks Collaborative seeks to build strong support systems for local residents facing housing and food insecurity.
Not all of the participants in the state's emergency housing program at area motels are Groundworks clients, "but there are many," said Peter Elwell, interim deputy executive director at Groundworks. And as the motel program winds down, the organization anticipates there could be additional clients.
New outreach staff to be hired using a new federal grant will be connecting former motel program participants and vulnerable community members with Groundworks services.
"We don't know exactly what's going to happen," Elwell said.
The Vermont Legislature recently pushed through a bill that will allow those using motel vouchers to keep a roof over their heads to stay put a little longer. The financial burden shifts from federal relief funds that dry up at the end of March, to almost $19 million in state funding to extend the program through May.
About 150 motel rooms in Brattleboro are currently part of the program. Elwell said there's been some work to analyze who will still qualify under more restrictive guidelines; however, "the rules are not crystal clear, and people's circumstances are not really crystal clear."
"It's fair to say dozens [will be affected]," Elwell said.
He noted the difficulty in trying to predict who might be able to rely on family or friends for temporary housing.
As of Tuesday morning, funding hadn't arrived for the new outreach staff. The positions hadn't been posted yet.
Elwell said the intent is to get the staff hired before the motel program winds down. More participants will become ineligible after May 31.
Shelters and housing
Groundworks runs an emergency overnight shelter on South Main Street with 34 beds. Clients sign up to stay, and there's a waiting list.
A team of case managers at Groundworks works with clients at the shelter and out in the community. They help people who are intermittently housed or unhoused navigate processes that can be time consuming and complicated, Elwell said.
About 4,000 people received services from Groundworks in the last year. Under the Groundworks umbrella are Foodworks and Healthworks, programs respectively offering food and health care services to clients. The group also runs a 30-bed shelter for families at Morningside House, which has stronger expectations of clients related to substance use and other harmful behavior, and provides services at permanent supportive housing sites owned by Windham & Windsor Housing Trust at Great River Terrace and Dalem's Chalet.
Libby Bennett, director of development and communications at Groundworks, said community building is just as important as housing.
"That was very difficult during the pandemic," she said, as clients couldn't gather in community spaces at their housing sites. "Isolation made it more difficult to pull that model off the way we had intended."
Planning for Great River Terrace had taken about three years. When federal CARES Act money became available but needed to be spent by December 2020, groups spent about four months planning so the Chalet could be funded. Both sites are now smoothing out "the rough edges," Elwell said.
Food and health care
Foodworks on Canal Street, where food can be obtained for free, is open several times a week, and deliveries are available, too. Bennett said the program served about 4,000 households in the last 12 months.
Information collected through the program shows who received food in the past and who no longer does. Bennett said inflation is driving up the cost of food, while funding for pandemic-era food programs is coming to an end.
Groundworks anticipates more people will be in need of Foodworks. At the same time, Elwell said, "it has become financially more challenging for us to meet that need."
"We're doing it," he said. "We're finding ways."
Groundworks relies on a patchwork of funding and grants from the federal and state government. The organization also fundraises in the community and received $19,000 from the town's contribution to human services for fiscal year 2024.
Healthworks, which started years ago, launched the Assertive Community Treatment Team in February. Bennett said the program is based on a model created in the 1970s after people were turned away from mental hospitals as part of deinstitutionalization efforts, where treatment would be offered in the community on an outpatient level.
Healthworks is the first in Vermont to provide "in-patient level of care on an outpatient or street-level basis," Bennett said. Anyone receiving Groundworks services could be eligible for the program.
A three-year grant secured by Groundworks ensures "really robust clinical support" over that period, Elwell said. The group expects to eventually serve as many as 200 clients through the program, with a staff of 11 full-time-equivalent positions.
To sustain the program, Bennett said the plan is to collect data to present to the Green Mountain Care Board to "unlock the Medicaid billing codes," so the services can be provided through Medicaid.
"Everyone loses when we're overloading the emergency room," she said.
Originally, Healthworks looked more like a walk-in clinic. Services would be offered every week for about two hours in a conference room. Services can involve taking blood pressure, checking out a wound, talking about medications, scheduling doctor's appointments, or accessing psychotherapy and talking about getting into treatment for substance use.
Now, services are made available at the shelters, permanent supportive housing and elsewhere in the community, including the woods where people are living; the shelter work and more is funded in part through the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity.
"It's basically meeting people where they're at and providing care where the traditional health care system has failed them," said Tara Abbott, a nurse working with the ACT Team at Healthworks. "It's all about connecting."
A program to help reduce harm in substance use received federal funding for three years. Bennett also said youth services workers will visit shelters and the permanent supportive housing to provide counseling.
Case management
Elwell said he already was a big fan of Groundworks when he served as Brattleboro town manager, but now he has the privilege to be directly involved with the group's work and its clients. He described being amazed by "the level of commitment from the organization and the level of impact that we're having on people's lives in the representative payee program and the case management programs."
"Case management is like a tissue in the body," he said, seeing case managers as the "critical connection" between services provided by Groundworks and other social service agencies in the community.
Assigned to different sites and throughout the community, case managers try to help clients maintain stable housing and deal with substance use, mental health or physical health. Relationships are developed by clients sharing their story and goals, Elwell said.
A representative payee at Groundworks oversees bank accounts for people on fixed monthly incomes who receive disability benefits through Social Security. Currently, the employee keeps accounts for about 65 people. Their rent, utilities and basic needs are covered, and then they can work with the payee to decide how to spend remaining funds.
Bennett called the program "strong prevention for homelessness," which landlords also find appealing. Housing vouchers are a benefit to landlords, too, as they help to make up rental costs that tenants can't afford on their own.
Groundworks has a landlord liaison on staff who builds relations with landlords, giving them information to understand the voucher system, case management program and other services that its clients receive. The landlord liaison program includes a risk pool, which is funded by the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity, for landlords to access if a participating tenant damages a unit or falls behind in rent.
A coordinated entry list piloted by Groundworks is now required around the state, Bennett said.
"Every community needs to be keeping track of homelessness or housing insecurity," she said.
Simplified intake
All service providers in the area — including Southeastern Vermont Community Action, Women's Freedom Center and Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development — are involved in the same intake process. That takes the burden off clients to fill out redundant paperwork and helps with coordination.
About 279 households were on the intake list as of Tuesday morning. They are put on waiting lists for vouchers and housing units.
"It's harder and harder to get people into housing, because there's no housing available," Bennett said. "We're actually about to have a pretty big month of people leasing up. I want to say we have six households. That's a lot for us."
Bennett said Groundworks faced "a really challenging time throughout the pandemic, and we were in a housing crisis before the pandemic ... for 10 years before."
"When we talk about why is the problem so enormous, there is definitely a gentrification process happening in this town," she said.