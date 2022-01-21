BRATTLEBORO — Without commenting on the specifics of the arrests of three men at Great River Terrace on Thursday, in a joint statement, Windham and Windsor Housing Trust and Groundworks Collaborative thanked the Brattleboro Police Department, the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Vermont State Police and other agencies for "helping to ensure that the supply channels of dangerous substances that impact our community are interrupted."
On Thursday morning, after an investigation that began in the fall of 2021, Scott P. Camara, 42, and Jesse Johnson, 42, both of Brattleboro, and Quinton Williams, 30, of Boston, were taken into custody and cited on a number of charges, including selling cocaine and fentanyl.
The three men were ordered to appear in court on March.
Great River Terrace, on the site of the former Lamplighter Inn, is a permanent supportive housing program, owned and operated by Windham and Windsor Housing Trust, with supportive services provided on site by Groundworks Collaborative and Health Care and Rehabilitation Services.
The three agencies support a number of individuals and families who live there and who have previously experienced homelessness.
"As we have all navigated the complexities of a global pandemic, it is apparent that it has disproportionately impacted the people with the fewest resources," the statement reads. "While the pandemic and its impact are front and center, Vermont also continues to navigate a devastating opioid epidemic — the effects of which are made more challenging during the pandemic due to the barriers and lack of in-person support and services."
Interrupting the supply of dangerous drugs "is part of the process of lessening the devastating impact of dangerous substances and strengthens our ability to build the critical connections that are so important to people struggling with addiction," reads the statement.
Elizabeth Bridgewater, executive director of WWHT, wrote the Reformer in an email that due to privacy regulations, she cannot provide specific information about whether any of the men resided at Great River Terrace, and if they did, whether they would face eviction.
"We cannot provide a comment about anyone specifically," Bridgewater wrote. "I can say that we have zero tolerance for drug trafficking and having documentable evidence helps us enforce our policies regarding this."
The investigation, which included a number of controlled buys by cooperating individuals, began after police received complaints of drug dealing at the facility.
The Task Force, the Brattleboro Police Department, and the Vermont State Police were supported by the FBI, the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations during the investigation and during the service of search warrants on Thursday.