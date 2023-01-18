WILMINGTON — The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation released a draft rule to recommend ways to manage wake boats after hearing concerns about their effect on shorelines and other recreational activities, among other things.
“We are delighted,” said Jack Widness of Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes (RWVL), who lives on Lake Raponda in Wilmington. “It’s fantastic. It’s what we’ve worked so hard for.”
The state received the petition from RWVL in March then held public hearings on a proposed rule in June and July. A wake boat is defined as a motorboat, powerboat or speedboat used for creating wakes for activities such as wake surfing or wakeboarding.
Widness said his group recognizes the rule isn’t “something you’d come back and forth to year after year.” They see the Feb. 15 final pre-rulemaking meeting at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and virtually via Microsoft Teams as their chance to advocate for more in the rule and to educate the public on the issue.
The DEC’s draft rule modifies the conditions of RWVL’s petition by reducing the proposed distance wake boats can operate from shore from 1,000 to 500 feet and reducing the proposed area of a water body where wake boats can go from 60 to 50 contiguous acres. The draft rule and the petition both call for keeping the water depth at greater than 20 feet.
“Fewer lakes and lake users would be fully protected: 53 lakes to 36,” states RWVL’s website responsiblewakes.org in comparing the petition to the draft rule. “Normal (traditional) lake-users will find fewer lakes and less area to enjoy their activities. As wake boats continue their annual increase in size and power, the future of lake ecosystems and lake users is at greater risk.”
Widness described Vermont as having “a big tourist and vacation economy.” His group estimates there are about 1,000 other vessels for every wake boat in lakes around the state.
“People come here because the waters are clean and nice, and they have a wonderful time,” he said. “Some people come for the wake sports and that’s fine, but we’re just saying that they need to be in an appropriate environment for them to not have the adverse impacts.”
Nearly 1,200 people signed the petition and more than 700 are on a mailing list for RWVL.
Widness said the proposed rule would mean wake boats could not employ ballast systems in Lake Raponda because it is only 12 feet deep but could in the nearby Harriman Reservoir. He counted about three wake boats at Lake Raponda.
“These boats on average cost $150,000,” he said. “It’s a big investment, so we understand that, and we would want people to continue to be able to use their investment but just not as a wake boat or as a water ski boat or a tube boat or a pleasure boat.”
Ben McLaughlin, president of the Lake Fairlee Association, called the proposed rule “overreaching” during a public hearing in June.
“I think that the science doesn’t necessarily support the nature of the the petition,” he said. “I think there’s a bit of fear mongering that’s started the petition.”
Bruce Epstein, president of the Green Mountain Water Skiers, called for all stakeholders to be involved in the process.
“We need cooperation,” he said at the hearing in June. “We need to respect all the users.”
Brad Fralick, government affairs officer for the Water Sports Industry Association, voiced his group’s opposition to the proposed rule. In a letter to the Department of Environmental Commission, the group, along with the National Marine Manufacturers Association and the Marine Retailers of the Americas, called the proposed mandates “unnecessary” and expressed concern about overreach.
“We believe that the petition greatly overstates the prevalence of wakesurfing in the state, as well as the possible impact the sport has on lifestyles, water quality and shoreline integrity,” their letter states. “The small number of wake boats in the state and the existing state requirement that all boats be at least 200 feet from shore when operating above no-wake speed are effective in providing a safe on-water experience for all user groups and protecting the state’s fauna and flora.”
The groups recommend continuing with educational campaigns already underway throughout the U.S. to raise awareness that boats should operate at least 200 feet from shore and in water at least 10 feet deep, and avoid repetitive passes.
“The Wake Responsibly education initiative sponsored by the Water Sports Industry Association has been presented nationwide through face-to-face instruction, social media and signage at marine dealerships, boat ramps, and marinas,” their letter states. “Marine dealers reach boat owners repeatedly during the boating season.”