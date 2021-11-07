BRATTLEBORO — Co-sponsorship groups, such as one at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, are forming to support new Americans coming to town as part of a refugee resettlement project.
“Generosity feeds on itself so the possibilities of this are endless,” St. Michael’s Refugee Committee representative Daniel Dobson said, describing an effort taking place within the interfaith and broader community. “We are blessed in undertaking this journey in so many ways.”
About two dozen gathered Sunday afternoon inside St. Michael’s to get an update on Ethiopian Community Development Council’s plans to resettle refugees from all over the world in Brattleboro. Jeff Lewis, who is leading the St. Michael’s co-sponsorship group with Dobson, said other community members and interfaith groups were invited to the parish meeting, which also was livestreamed and will be available to watch later on Vimeo.com.
About 10 co-sponsorship groups in the region are being sought by ECDC. They will provide services related to education, housing, transportation and more.
Applications for co-sponsorship are coming in, including one from a local Jewish group, said Joe Wiah, director of ECDC’s new Multicultural Community Center in Brattleboro. The plan is to start offering training to co-sponsorship groups in the next two weeks.
Lewis introduced Alex Beck, manager of the Welcoming Communities program at Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., Kate Paarlberg-Kvam, executive director of Community Asylum Seekers Project, and Wiah. They are “providing energy, insight and knowledge that is making this work,” Lewis said.
“My job,” Beck said, “is to ensure our community is as welcoming to all folks as we can be.”
Between December and December 2022, Brattleboro will be eligible to resettle about 175 individuals. Beck said BDCC is planning to offer employment support and prepare employers for a new demographic in the workforce.
His group is already arranging tours and interviews, and facilitating hiring for CASP members. Also, it will be holding meetings with private landlords to create a network for housing refugees and share best practices for renting to refugees.
Given the shortage of available units, Beck called housing an issue that is “top of mind” for people.
Paarlberg-Kvam said CASP began as an all-volunteer network five years ago and expanded over time, welcoming 20 people fleeing from their countries to the community. The group will soon be sharing an office space with ECDC on Hardwood Way off Putney Road in Brattleboro.
“For people like us, who live in the heart of empire, to welcome people expelled by U.S. wars in Honduras or Haiti or Afghanistan is not a charitable act,” Paarlberg-Kvam said. “It is a reparative act and it has to take place alongside efforts to prevent further expulsions of the same kind.”
Wiah’s family left Liberia when he was a teenager due to violent conditions resulting from civil conflict. He described relying on scholarships from generous people to get to where he is today.
“Sometimes we forget, the people we’re talking about are human beings and families, and they make these decisions because they have no choice,” he said.
Wiah said in welcoming those fleeing persecution, the local community will be participating in a project that will have generational effects. He started in the director position in September.
Two individuals were offered jobs with the local ECDC office. One of them, a candidate for co-sponsorship coordinator, is a member of St. Michael’s, Wiah said.
