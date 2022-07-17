DOVER — Southern Vermont Trails Association and the Select Board are mapping out the next steps of a big backcountry trail buildout with the United States Forest Service, after hitting some bumps in the road.

"You could look at this meeting as having come about because SoVTA and myself don't get along very well," Town Clerk Andy McLean, who helped organize the project since its inception, said at a special Select Board meeting Thursday for the parties to hash things out.

McLean said the group hasn't been happy with him formally representing the town in the project and that he would stop. He offered to "always be a resource," and encouraged the conversation to focus on being positive and "looking forward."

Last month, SoVTA and the Select Board had a contentious meeting that resulted at times in raised voices. They had differing views on a parking lot the town is planning to fund and build off Handle Road for the project, which will provide access to a trailhead leading to a section of Forest Service land between Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain known as the Deerfield Ridge.

After seeing a big uptick in backcountry skiing in Vermont since the COVID-19 pandemic, SoVTA wants to ensure the project includes enough parking spaces. Town officials were thinking plans were already in place.

Project ownership issues for the Deerfield Ridge Trail were raised by SoVTA President Tim Shannon, who said McLean did not want to relinquish control after being involved for so long and the Forest Service will want to partner with a trails association. McLean previously was part of SoVTA, which participates in Dover Trails and Recreation Committee meetings.

Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani said the town could help manage the project, and Shannon said his group could provide insurance and maintenance. Both parties consider themselves funding sources and spoke of communication breakdowns.

By the end of an approximately 80-minute discussion Thursday, the parties expressed a willingness to continue working together. They talked about putting out a request for proposals for designing the trails and scheduling a site visit.

Casey Merritt, recreation program manager for the Green Mountain National Forest Service Manchester Ranger District, recommended exploring the number of parking spaces that would be sufficient for the lot and having a plan for overflow parking.

Shannon said the parking lot shouldn't be built before the trails are open because it might encourage use before they're ready. However, Select Board member Joe Mahon is pushing for the project to start soon so people can park while they're working on the trail.

Capitani suggested the trails could be constructed sooner with the town's financial backing. Shannon said his group also would seek outside funding to expedite the process.

At the end of the meeting, Capitani said she believes the parties made "good progress." She explained earlier on how the project hit a point where each party's responsibilities need to be defined.

When discussing the management of communication going forward, Merritt said she's "happy to be the point person."

An approximately 2-mile loop will be used for cross-country skiing, biking and hiking, and it will connect to the backcountry area. SoVTA has provided some information to help guide the design of trails ahead of an ecological assessment.