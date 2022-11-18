BRATTLEBORO — A water main break on Grove Street that affected 12 homes and the municipal center was was quickly fixed Thursday night.
Michael Earle, utilities supervisor for the Brattleboro Department of Public Works, said he received notification of the break at about 6 p.m., and repairs were finished by just past 1 a.m. today.
"We lost about 300 to 400 gallons a minute for about an hour," he said. "All that water went down the street, on to Main Street and into the drainage system."
About a half dozen workers responded to the scene, and using a sonic leak detector, they were able to come within 4 feet of the leak before digging up the road.
"We were able to isolate the spot and keep the shutdown to the 12 houses and the municipal center," said Peter Lynch, assistant director of DPW.
Lynch said it's unknown what caused the leak in the pipe, which is below the frost line.
"This particular pipe is relatively new ... it was put in in 1974," he said. "There's nothing that we could see in our system that would have indicated why it went."
Lynch said it could have been a manufacturing flaw that took nearly 50 years to fail.
Once workers found the leak, they sealed the pipe with a stainless steel wrap-around, negating the need to cut out a portion of the pipe and weld in a new one.
"We also made sure that the water in the system was safe and chlorinated," said Lynch.
About 48 square feet of pavement was dug up, and the spot has been filled in with gravel.
Earle said they hope to pave over the spot early next week.