BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man who gained internet notoriety last October when he stole a lawn tractor in neighboring Hinsdale, N.H., and led police on a slow-speed chase, pleaded guilty to a related charge in Vermont Friday.
David Bradford Guadalupe, 46, pleaded guilty to aggravated operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and a second simple operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Guadalupe allegedly took a Nissan Leaf from a parking lot on Main Street in Brattleboro on Oct. 3, 2022, and drove it off the road in Hinsdale, where he then stole the lawn tractor. He later told police he was driving the lawn tractor to the hospital in Brattleboro.
In an unrelated incident later that month Guadalupe was again charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. That charge was upgraded to aggravated because there was damage to a pickup truck when a catalytic converter was cut out of a missing truck, on Oct. 31, also in Brattleboro.
In both cases, keys were left in the vehicles.
Guadalupe was ordered to pay restitution by Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes, given a suspended sentence and placed on probation for four years, all part of a negotiated plea agreement.
Guadalupe told Hayes that the incidents in both Vermont and New Hampshire came at a very low point in his life after the death of his father, and when he had started using heroin in addition to being an alcoholic.
He said that after spending time in jail and rehabilitation and now living in a sober house, he is doing much better, and is employed and not drinking. He said that last fall he started using heroin in addition to drinking, which he said led to his erratic behavior.
He told the judge he only “vaguely” remembers his crimes, although he readily admitted his guilt. “I’m sorry for my behavior, I’m an alcoholic,” he said.
Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein noted that Guadalupe took a truck from a parking lot on Canal Street on Oct. 31 and when it was later found at Market 32, someone had removed the catalytic converter from the truck. According to police affidavits, Guadalupe was present when the catalytic converter was taken from the truck, but it wasn’t clear from surveillance video that Guadalupe or another person did it.
The earlier incident, in early October, involved his taking a Nissan Leaf from a parking lot at 190 Main Street in Brattleboro. The car was later found abandoned, relatively undamaged in Hinsdale, the same day as the low-speed chase in Hinsdale.
In the chase incident, it was only when a tow-truck driver joined Hinsdale police that they were able to stop Guadalupe and bring him under control.
Gartenstein said Guadalupe has a long criminal record — 27 pages long.
According to court records, Guadalupe’s record dates back to 1999, and includes convictions of larceny, receiving stolen property, unlawful trespass, burglary, drunken driving and disorderly conduct, among others.
Hayes and Guadalupe had a long conversation about his sobriety, and she urged him to become a peer mentor or supporter for others who are becoming sober.
Peer mentors are proving to be very effective, the judge said, rather than with traditional counselors.
“You’re not too old,” she said. “People can get beyond their history.”
“I’m not a very good alcoholic,” he said.
“I’m not sure there is such a thing,” she said.
Under terms of the plea agreement, he received an 18-to 36 month suspended sentence for the aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and 18 to 24 month suspended sentence for the Nissan Leaf case. He was placed on probation for four years and will be ordered to make restitution.
“He’s doing incredibly well right now,” said Windham County Public Defender Mimi Brill.