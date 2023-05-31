MONTPELIER — Days before the Vermont Supreme Court issued its decision denying a Guilford resident's appeal of a public records complaint, he filed another complaint alleging the town's Select Board is conspiring to abridge his freedom of speech and prevent him from petitioning local government for redress of his grievances.
"I am contending that the Guilford selectboard has been violating several statutes concerning Vermont Open Meeting laws and I am submitting four specific violations," wrote Jason Herron, in a complaint filed on May 1.
He wrote that when he brought the violations to the attention of the board, his complaints were dismissed.
"The Guilford selectboard is misinterpreting [open meetings law] and by doing so they are trampling on the fundamental principles laid out in Article of Vermont’s Constitution."
In response to Herron's new claim that the the Select Board is violating open meetings law, the town's attorneys from Monaghan Safar did not address the four violations outlined in his complaint. Instead, they wrote that Herron had failed to follow the necessary procedures when filing his complaint and therefore, the complaint should be dismissed.
The town's attorneys wrote that Herron did not properly file his complaint to all parties named in his complaint and did not properly file his notice of pro se appearance.
"Vermont caselaw is clear that Plaintiff's decision to attempt to prosecute this action on his own does not relieve him of his obligations ..." they wrote. "Plaintiff's failures ... are fatal to the suit he has attempted to bring against the Town, and apparently, against all the other individual Defendants as well."
The attorneys noted that Herron sent an unsigned summons addressed only to the town and not the defendants — five current board members and one former member — which is a "glaring, facial defect" that warrants dismissal.
"Plaintiff is not a sheriff, deputy sheriff, or constable. As the party attempting to prosecute this action, one can hardly say that Plaintiff is an 'indifferent person' who may be appointed to serve process," wrote the attorneys. "Thus, none of Plaintiffs efforts to serve Defendants were sufficient, because he was not authorized to serve them with process to begin with."
Herron's dispute with the board is rooted in a discussion that began in 2021 when Guilford was considering spending $1.2 million to renovate and expand the Guilford Free Library.
During Town Meeting 2022, Guilford residents voted 348 to 333 to approve $1.2 million to renovate and expand its library. However, following the submission of a petition, the town held a revote on May 24, 2022, in which the expansion was voted down, 405 to 375.
Herron submitted a public records request asking for conflict-of-interest questionnaires filled out by board members dating back to 2018, contending former board member Richard Wizansky had a conflict as both a member of the Select Board and a library trustee.
In dismissing Herron's public records appeal, the Supreme Court stated that Herron "did not allege that his request was denied ... Nor did he allege that he had formally appealed the denial to the selectboard or received a written determination denying his request. ... [T]he reasonable inference to be drawn from these allegations is that the Town gave plaintiff what it had, and that he did not follow the administrative appeal process ..."
The four violations outlined in Herron's newest complaint include an allegation that Zon Eastes, chairman of the board, "used taxpayer funds to contact the town's law firm ... without the selectboard's Joint Authority."
"I am contending that Chairman Eastes appropriated funds outside of duly warned meeting when he authorized himself to spend taxpayer monies for unnecessary legal advice," he wrote. "Eastes’ unauthorized use of the public monies ... implicates his involvement in a scheme to silence me during the May 9 [2022] selectboard meeting."
He also contended his exclusion "clearly shows premeditation," and that board members conspired to limit his participation.
"I am contending that members of the public have the right to participate in public meetings," wrote Herron. "Specifically, public bodies must give members of the public reasonable opportunity to express their opinions on matters being considered by the body at an open meeting."
In another alleged violation, Herron said he requested invoices of payments to the town's law firm, invoices that came to him with redactions.
"When I noticed an invoice regarding the 'Guilford Free Library Addition' was also blacked out, I wanted to know why," he wrote.
"The selectboard and the town attorney determined that the information is covered by attorney-client privilege," wrote Sheila Morse, then the assistant town administrator, in response to Herron's query.
An open meetings violation occurred, alleged Herron, because Morse could not provide meeting minutes documenting a discussion on redacting the invoices.
"To date, the Guilford selectboard has still refused to offer why the 'Guilford Free Library Addition' is privileged information that must be kept from the same public that funds its existence," wrote Herron.
He also maintained the board committed a violation at the end of a budget workshop on Dec. 1, 2022, when Eastes requested the members of the board stay on the call after the workshop.
He wrote that the board responded to his complaint by stating that there are certain exceptions to the open meeting law that allows board members to schedule a meeting, establish an agenda or share materials to discuss at a meeting.
"The Selectboard will acknowledge that it understands that it may not discuss other business of the Town when materials are being distributed," the board responded after Herron complained. "No actions were taken after the budget workshops that needed to be voided or ratified."
"To summarize, an entire five-member public body, which was designed to discuss and act on public business, along with their appointed town administrator, were all discovered to have gathered unannounced, twice," wrote Herron in his complaint, expressing disbelief the distribution of materials "was all apparently done without uttering a single question asked nor any discussion had concerning the business of the public body."
He asked the court to order the board to comply with Vermont’s open meeting laws, to have them trained in the law, to require the board publicly acknowledge its mistakes "to restore public trust," and to award him "reasonable attorney's fees and other litigation costs ..."
On May 3, a three-member panel of the Supreme Court took oral arguments about Herron's contention the Guilford Select Board had violated the state's public records regulation by failing to provide him with a complete set of conflict of interest questionnaires filed by members of the board.
On May 5, the Supreme Court issued its decision, agreeing with Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen's October 2022 dismissal.
“Because plaintiff’s complaint failed to allege that his request had been denied ... or that he had exhausted his administrative remedies ... the court did not err in dismissing it,” states the decision, which was signed by Chief Justice Paul Reiber and associate justices Karen Carroll and William Cohen.