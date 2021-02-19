BURLINGTON — In September of last year, Christopher Parker, of Guilford, pleaded guilty to under-reporting his income by $1 million between 2014 and 2018.
On Thursday, Parker was sentenced in federal court to time served, followed by three years of supervised release and 200 hours of community service, stated a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont.
Prior to his sentencing, Parker had paid in full the roughly $281,000 in federal income taxes due. Parker’s supervised release is also subject to special conditions requiring him to cooperate with the Internal Revenue Service in connection with any delinquent or additional taxes, interest or penalties.
Parker is the sole proprietor of Christopher M. Parker LLC, a building restoration business based in Guilford. As described in court filings and statements made on the record at his sentencing, Parker’s business generated approximately $3.35 million in gross revenues from 2014 to 2018.
However, states the news release, Parker reported only approximately $2.5 million in gross revenues to the Internal Revenue Service on his income tax returns, resulting in an approximately $281,000 tax loss to the United States.