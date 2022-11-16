GUILFORD — Folks in Guilford and surrounding towns are invited to enjoy music, dancing, cider and popcorn at the future site of the Guilford Community Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"I think what we learned during COVID is that outdoors is the healthy place to associate or to be a member of our community," said Dwayne Johnson, one of the six members of the Guilford Community Park Committee.
The new park is to be sited on land recently purchased by the Guilford Community Church on Bee Barn Road.
On Saturday, there will be "pub-sing" around a campfire, led by Peter Amidon and Andy Davis; the annual Guilford Church pie sale will be taking place next door.
Plans for the park include an electrified and covered pavilion and a green space with a walking labyrinth, an amphitheater, a basketball half-court and net, a children’s play area with a slide and swings, and a fire pit.
"We've joined with the Community Collaborative for Guilford so we would have nonprofit status," said Johnson. "Even though it's on church property, it'll be a Guilford park."
"Like the church," said Dunham Rowley, another member of the park committee, "which is a public space. Anybody can come into the church in the same way that they can come to the park."
The project is expected to cost $225,000, which includes the purchase price of the .7 acre lot, and so far they're about halfway there. They're kicking off a fundraising job since learning that the Vermont Council on Rural Development will kick in $40,000 if the committee raises $20,000 from the community.
One way they hope to raise money is during the post and beam timber frame raising in December, when they will be selling wooden pegs for $100, which donors can choose to knock in themselves.
"Their energy and their contribution will be part of the building," said Rowley.
The pavilion will measure 24-by-48 feet with room for 150 people. It will also be available for rentals, for parties, weddings and musical events.
The committee hopes to start putting up the pavilion in December, but for Saturday, there will be a couple of tents set up, where people can get out of the weather and learn more about the park.
"The Guilford Community Park will add to an increasing list of assets of Algiers Village, such as the establishment of the historic Guilford Country Store, Christ Church on the hill, and the newly developed housing project that had been anticipated in the Algiers Village Vision Plan of May 2018," states a letter of support submitted by the Guilford Select Board.
The committee has been collaborating with other community groups, including Guilford Preservation Inc., Friends of Algiers Village, Neighborhood Roots, and the Guilford Recreation Committee.
There are also long-term plans to install a new driveway, direct from Route 5 rather than down Bee Barn Road, as well as more parking. They will also need to relocate a propane tank and emergency generator and they hope to install a pair of EV chargers, too.
For more information on the park, email email drowley021@msn.com or call 802-579-4572.