Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Guilford Country Store, a cornerstone of the community, reopened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The store will have its official grand opening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GUILFORD — Guilford Country Store, a cornerstone of the community, reopened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The store will have its official grand opening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PHOTOS: Guilford Country Store reopens its doors

1 of 13

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.