GUILFORD — The Guilford Country Store has been closed since the end of last year, but the new owners are promising to have it reopened on Feb. 1.
According to information from the Friends of Algiers Village, which owns the building that houses the store, Ali West and Wayne Warwick, of Warwick & West, have purchased the store from the previous owners, Marc and Suzanne Tessitore.
“Since I was 10 years old, I had a fascination with the Guilford Country Store,” said Ali West, who most recently served as the food services director for Windham Southeast Supervisory District. “I have wanted to run that store, be a part of the community, and cook nourishing, tasty food for my friends, family, and strangers, alike.”
The Tessitores operated the store for the past decade.
“The Board of Friends of Algiers is very excited to have found new operators with plans to re-open the doors so quickly,” said Anne Rider, chairwoman of the Friends of Algiers Board of Trustees. “We are impressed with the extensive experience that Ali and Wayne bring to this venture, and it’s a wonderful bonus that Ali grew up in Guilford and knows the community well. Wayne has also volunteered countless hours at the Guilford Fair over the years. We are confident the store will be in very good hands.”
Warwick, who currently serves as senior manager of service delivery at C&S Wholesale Grocers, grew up and lives in Brattleboro.
When the store re-opens its doors next month, West plans to expand the hours and menu, with her own tasty creations offered seven days a week.
Friends of Algiers Village is an all-volunteer, community nonprofit based in Guilford. Since 2004, the nonprofit has had the goal of guiding the socially responsible development of Algiers Village in the absence of zoning.