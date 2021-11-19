GUILFORD — Town officials have disbanded the Planning Commission.
The Guilford Select Board, by a unanimous vote, disbanded the nine-member commission during its Oct. 25 meeting.
According to an article published by The Commons, the action was taken because the Select Board was not happy with the Planning Commission's progress in finishing up the town's master plan.
Following the vote, Select Board Chairman Richard Wizansky said the master plan was due in January 2020, but wasn't approved by the Planning Commission until this October, The Commons stated.
Michelle Frehsee, who was the commission's chairwoman at the time the Select Board made its decision, told The Commons the plan was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Frehsee disagreed with Wizansky, saying the plan was not due in January 2020.
At the Nov. 8 meeting of the Select Board, Wizansky read a letter from Frehsee.
"The Planning Commission has worked diligently on creating the town plan through the last six years," she wrote. "The decision to release all the board was ill-timed. Members of the Select Board knew we were one week away from sending the plan out to the adjoining towns to further the process towards a town forum, which is required to pass the town plan."
The Select Board hopes to discuss the issue further at its next meeting on Monday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m.